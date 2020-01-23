 
 

I am a humanitarian photographer. The camera is my tool.  I give voice to marginalized communities and witness to the human experience.  My work celebrates the individual’s strength and beauty, as well as their vulnerability and spirit, going beyond how one presents oneself to the world.
I am a humanitarian photographer. The camera is my tool.  I give voice to marginalized communities and witness to the human experience.  My work celebrates the individual's strength and beauty, as well as their vulnerability and spirit, going beyond how one presents oneself to the world.

A photograph can create a lasting impression of emotion, curiosity, love and ultimately, hope of mankind. It can help people heal, give them dignity and feel empowered. Photographs give us insight into the lives of people we wouldn’t otherwise meet. Meeting people from different walks of life around the globe, listening to their life stories,, having them share intimate moments, is a privilege for which I am very grateful for. The permission they grant me, the openness they offer me by inviting me into their world never ceases to move me.

The soulfulness of my images comes from developing relationships with the people I engage with.  I truly believe that even though we may have differences on the outside, inside we are intrinsically all the same. My mind, my eyes and my heart have been opened by my experiences. My life has been forever changed.

I hope my work inspires others to feel we all matter and to care more profoundly. Engaging in the world and becoming open to different cultures and traditions allows for more conversation on diversity and equality.  Photographs hold the power to connect people and create understanding. This is why I do what I do. [Official Website]

 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

