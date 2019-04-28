Miami is the most populated city of Florida, USA which is located in the south-east of the country.

This city is very culturally different from West Europe which is mostly due to the hot and humid climate all year round. Bodybuilding, alongside with great amounts of money and voyeurism make this city stand out from other parts of the USA.

During my stay, I wanted to capture through my lease these different aspects that I found striking in order to express the these different ways of life that can seem folkloric for Europeans but only consist of Miami’s residents’ routine. Thanks to its outstanding weather, seashores and multicultural population, Miami is a very charming city both visually and through photographs that cannot be compared to classical European cities. Through my photos, I aim to provide a new outlook and document the quirky and eccentric everyday lives allowing Americans to be proud of their culture.

About Maxime Ruiz

I was born in France in 1997 and I started photography 6 years ago. I did photography and audiovisual studies. Passionate about this photographic art, I travel cities around the world to document the thrive of our society. With my film camera I have been capturing shots of street life for years. In my opinion, each instant is unique and has its moment of glory.