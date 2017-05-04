Geisha Ink at the 2017 Venice Biennale.

The work of Reka Nyari will be featured at the Personal Structures Exhibition by the Global Art Affairs foundation and European Cultural Affairs at Palazzo Mora.

The exhibit will be ongoing from May 13 – November 26, 2017.

GEISHA INK tells the intoxicating story of Ginzilla, revealing and subverting female archetypes through a visual exploration of sexuality, taboos, eroticism & culture.

Our depicted heroine was born into a traditional family of uncompromising strict conservative values. The effect was suffocating to her wild heart, engendering acts of rebellion perhaps most visible as the arresting marks of defiance, written in permanent ink on the canvas of her body. These images tell the story of her life; illustrations of tigers, wolves, and dragons contrast societal expectations of female submission and obedience. Ginzilla’s first lover was a tattoo artist, a predilection which has guided her sexual journey. All of her body-art was composed and executed by lovers, compounding its personal meaning to her, while providing a veritable map of her life. She is presented for the viewer’s meditative contemplation as a symbol of strength, defiance, and unapologetic female desire; her body on display for worship, the tattoos adorning it, as if prayer beads of a rosary.

Palazzo Mora

May 13 – November 26, 2017.

Strada Nuova #3659

30121 Venezia, Italy

www.rekanyari.com

www.palazzomora.org