In the remote Russian Arctic, an aging scientist and his son are trying to recreate the Ice Age. They call their experiment Pleistocene Park – a perfect home for woolly mammoths, resurrected by modern genetics. But the mammoths are only a means to a bigger end: defusing a carbon timebomb frozen in the permafrost to slow the effects of global warming.

Grant Slater is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, photographer and journalist. Originally from Oklahoma, he is based in Brooklyn. Grant specializes in serialized films for publications, online networks and brands. His character-driven narratives have been watched by millions and recognized with numerous awards.

