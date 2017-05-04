Macro is a personal experimental short that explores the tiny moments which comprise our natural world. This meditative, loose-narrative weaves a thread through a lush micro-world, nuanced by the details that we often overlook. This is my first personal short and it was a tremendously enlightening process, creating a 100% CG piece based heavily in the world of macro photography.

Originally from Nashville, TN, I attended the University of Tennessee where I received a BFA in Graphic Design. After freelancing for 3+ years, I recently went fulltime as a Senior Motion Designer at Spillt in Denver, CO. I have been blessed to work with some amazing clients such as: Lexus, Pizza Hut, Pringles, Time Warner, Turner Broadcasting, HGTV, Charter Communications, Food Network, Travel Channel, and more.

About Harrison Vincent

A focus in broadcast design and 2D/3D animation, I have created GFX packages for large shows and explainer videos for small companies. Relishing every chance that I get to bring my client’s story to life. I enjoy nice whiskey, lying about being from Tennessee, reading books that make me look smarter, building shit out of wood, long bike rides, growing silly beards, and crafting sexy motion work. [Official Website]