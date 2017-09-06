Luca Tombolini ; LS, 2011

My work consist of photographing landscapes during long solo trips in remote desert areas. Taking a long time to travel is essential to revert to a more essential state of mind.

When there i’m facing basic life needs and slowly drift back to our primeval link with Nature, from whom we generated.

I rely rather unconsciously on my vision and emotions while making the necessary choosing process about what to photograph and how; this, along with the use of the large format medium makes the whole process extremely slow and meditative.I noticed through the years that i’m greatly attracted by pureness and simplicity. What i’m seeking into the landscape then becomes a mirror of what my Self might be. To this extent, those landscape are a visual representation of a part of my being, and my work as a whole a mean on the path of my individuation process.

Getting rid of our social mask brings our mind closer to ancestral times, when man could only rely on his Unconscious to cope with phenomena. Modern times and the scientific method now overshadowed a time when myths and spiritual insight were leading. What is the result of this condition? Knowledge or alienation from the Self? Are modern society comforts and its new values tearing us away from our bond with Nature and the understanding of life cycles? How valuable are then all inner-referring society cultural structures if they are just held together by values oblivious of their origin?

About Luca Tombolini

Luca was born 1979 in Milan. He completed humanistic studies and then a degree in Sciences of Communication, with a major on visual rhetoric in Cinema in 2005. While studying he met with photography and started experimenting with large format cameras. He’s self taught about large format photography. Since 2011 he’s drum scanning and printing on large scale prints; landscapes and real life scenes. [Official Website]

Tecnical Data:

100x133cm or 60x45cm, limited edition print from 4x5in negative drum scanned, on photographic paper.