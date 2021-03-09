Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

 
 

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.

My series “Losing our minds” was taken at the beginning of the corona crisis 2020: a bizarre, but extremely fascinating period.

Man loses his mind because a stormy situation presents itself that is new and challenging for him. Fear tries to overpower him, he freezes, starts to reflect on the world and on the punishment that Mother Nature seems to send us. We have treated our Mother Earth too lightly, demanded too much of her in our egoism. Reflection is necessary.

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature. It is sometimes difficult to draw the line between realism and surrealism, between reality and madness. Are those figures real or staged in my photos? Sometimes we as a layman have the same reaction: is this the real world in which we live or is this madness / surrealism? These are photos of ultra-Orthodox Jews who can enjoy their freedom in an unorthodox way in the storm (of their lives) and escape the lockdown.

My images however try to transcend the anecdotal and in that sense they not only reflect what is going on with the corona crisis in 2020, but they try to be a universal expression. They could take place anywhere in the world and not just on the Belgian coast where these photos were taken in one day and within one hour. The young people in my photos are of course a symbol of change / revolution / going against the tide. They symbolize spring that starts anew every year. Within these young people you see in my images “Einzelgänger”, those who only try to compete against society. Some idealists throw themselves completely and don’t care about anything. Their slogan is straightforward. More than ever we realize through this crisis that man is a social animal and it is difficult to stay in his room. In group we are strong, we go for it and we climb the highest mountains. In this case: dunes of course.

Ultimately, we are so dependent on the forces of nature that we cannot help but be guided by the flow. I consciously placed “Statues in the storm” last because I think the symbolism is the greatest: people become statues, as it were, puny – sometimes pathetic – beings in the universe. The wandering man looking for his own way, reflecting how to deal with himself, the others and the earth.

About Eddy Verloes

As a visual storyteller, Eddy Verloes creates a poetic and mysterious world in his mainly black and white photos that sometimes balance between realism and surrealism. He is always focused on the decisive moment and shoots with his soul, not with his camera. Some of his (street) photos are also spiced with a touch of humor and it’s difficult to put him in a box. Eddy Verloes studied literature, philosophy and arts at the University of Louvain (Belgium) and the Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg i.B. (Germany), is a lecturer at the Royal Military Academy and General Manager of Verloes Languages & Training. As a photographer, he studied at CVO Louvain (Belgium). 

Between 2015 and 2021 he has published 4 photo books (“No time to Verloes”, “Cuba libre”, “Zeezuchten” and “Losing Our Minds/Buiten zinnen”) and has exhibited in several galleries in the USA, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Greece, Italy, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium. He has been selected several times for national and international competitions (LensCulture, CEWE Photo Challenge, Fotonale Brugge). In 2020 he has already received more than 30 awards/prizes including the jury prize of the 11th Photography Contest in France (Toulouse), he was the Belgian Winner of the EISA Maestro Photo Contest 2020, finalist at the PassePartout Photography Prize (Italy), Photo Festival in Cadaqués (Spain), Vienna International Photo Awards 2020, Athens Photo Festival (Greece), New York Center for Photographic Art, selected for PhotoPlace Gallery (Vermont), winner at the Open Call 2020 (“Fine Art”) Lucie Foundation Los Angeles, selected for the EYE-Photo Magazine (Austria), Winner at the Antwerp International Photography Festival, selected as one of the 25 Winners at the All-About-Photo Contest B&W, selected as one of the best contemporary photographers worldwide by the American site All-About-Photo, accepted into A Smith Gallery’s “light” exhibition (Texas), selected for the Atlanta Photography Group in the Tula Art Center, Winner at the 3. Fotowettbewerb des Museums Synagoge Gröbzig (Germany), Winner of the Life Framer Photo Contest 2020 (“Civilization”), selected at the Duncan Miller Gallery (California), SE Center for Photography (Greenville), Black Box Gallery (Portland), selected for the International Art Fair Venice 2021(Italy), selected for Rotterdam Photo Festival (The Netherlands), Travel Photographer of the Year 2020 (Best Single Image – People of the world). [Official Website]

Vision


It happened by the sea: the air turned green
and the wind began to roar under a sky
like a mad rolling eye;

the dunes shrank back, retreated, then settled
farther inland. And on the waterlogged shore
were black shapes, the likes of which I had never seen 

on a beach; from a distance they resembled something
as fantastical as runaways from hell. But when I looked closer,
they were orthodox boys from Lubavitch

or Pshevorsk or some such world-denying movement.
They were singing, dancing even: a strange joy clung to their
flapping jackets, as if they were expecting something

from the wind, as if it would carry them over the sea to set them
down on a sunny shore, where they would not be tolerated 
as oddities, but where an elated

voice would welcome them – ‘Welcome, boys!’ And, in my head,
death whistled a little tune: my head was a finely crafted green
cut glass, that reflected the light and that, at any time,

might shatter on a keening note
of the wind. But it just died down; just laid a gentle
hand on my face, still glowing bright from what I had seen.

Benno Barnard

Book

The Book Losing our Minds will be published in May 2021, Poems and songs are published in English.

“On a blustery day in the spring of 2020 Eddy Verloes met a group of excited Hasidic Jewish boys on a Belgian beach, an encounter resulting in a series of photographs which would travel the world and make his name as a photographer. He asked the famous poet, Benno Barnard, who knows and loves Jewish culture, to write poems to accompany the images. Losing Our Minds is the moving and witty result of their cooperation. Inspired by the photos and poems, Bart Bekker and Jan Vanwinckel of the studio project The river curls around the town took up the challenge to set these lyrics to music.” May 2021 the photo and poetry book + CD will be published in Belgium @Poëziecentrum (Ghent). Poëziecentrum



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with Dimitri Weber; published in our print edition #15
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Forms of mental illness by Ritam Talukdar

AsiaB&WConceptForms of mental illness by Ritam Talukdar

Within each of us there lies a small portion of unsatisfactory statement that slowly over the passing time, turns onto us, even if we try to be significant we find some part of it to be missing.
Muse for Youth by Victoria Art

ConceptEuropeMuse for Youth by Victoria Art

The conceptual laboratory UBERlab took part in the project "Muse for Youth". This is a project whose aim is to draw the viewer's attention to the question of the life path that we choose.
Abandoned Old Airport of Nicosia by Dimitris Sideridis

B&WConceptEuropeAbandoned Old Airport of Nicosia by Dimitris Sideridis

This work is part of my wider engagement focused on abandoned places and the connection between space and historical memory. "Nicosia International Airport" is such a place. 
Frankie Boy; Nature is a place with short duration

B&WEuropeNudeFrankie Boy; Nature is a place with short duration

This series of photographs shows the dreams and traumas lost in a distant adolescence spent in a quiet village in the countryside, where was lived in ignorance.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Uncanny Valley by Mitar Terzic

B&WConceptEuropeUncanny Valley by Mitar Terzic

Uncanny Valley is a term from the field of robotics and represents the diagram to explain:  "When the aspect of the machine becomes too anthropomorphic it produces a strong revulsion amongst humans".
Transfer by Michał Konrad

B&WConceptEuropeTransfer by Michał Konrad

The universe is filled with living and dead matter. Both matters interpenetrate each other. Everything around us is energy. Words, thoughts, feelings cause vibrations, release energy. A way to communicate. 
TRENDING STORIES
Between the pest and the beasts by Anthony Ascer Aparicio

AmericaB&WStoryBetween the pest and the beasts by Anthony Ascer Aparicio

And now who are we? Where are we? Where do we go? If the last trace of innocence disappeared as life was transformed into survival. While fear intoxicated our human condition and duel consumed our calendars.
Five minutes with Dina Oganova

DnaEuropeFive minutes with Dina Oganova

I think a lot of people and a lot of things inspired me and will inspire all the time, because without it…its impossible to be.
Children as Art by  Elizabeth Koning

EuropeShotChildren as Art by  Elizabeth Koning

Elizabeth Koning brings to her works elements of this particular style in terms of the 15th century masters and that of landscape painters of the 17th Century.
Min Turab by Roger Grasas

EuropeStoryMin Turab by Roger Grasas

In the last decades, the landscapes of the Arab Gulf region have undergone a mutation driven by increased income from the oil, globalization and mass tourism.
The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Last November Venice experienced the second highest tide in recorded history. Looking at the top 10 tides, we see that five have occurred in the past 20 years and the frequency of exceptional tidal flooding above 110 cm have ramped up dramatically through the years.
Liv(ing) ….. Mov(ing) by Suvobroto Ray Chaudhuri

AsiaStoryLiv(ing) ….. Mov(ing) by Suvobroto Ray Chaudhuri

 The past is a memory, something that has happened already. Although sometimes it can be difficult to move on, as after a painful event it is a waste of life span to spend too much time living with which is gone by.
Stasys Povilaitis ; Variations On The Topic Of One Poem

B&WEuropeShotStasys Povilaitis ; Variations On The Topic Of One Poem

It happened that a couple of years ago, during literature festival "Panevezys Literary Winter", a perfect opportunity arose to take pictures of the event participants – people from Lithuanian literature world.
Corners-An Irving Penn Tribute by Ilva Beretta

ConceptEuropeCorners-An Irving Penn Tribute by Ilva Beretta

Ilva Beretta’s work is based on the research of mundane objects like food and the underlying stories they tell about continuity and memory.
Disconnected by Alice de Kruijs

ConceptEuropeDisconnected by Alice de Kruijs

Often we reach to nature to find peace of mind and think about our lives. It makes us stronger and self confience. This connection is very strong, but there is a down side to this.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd