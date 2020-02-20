 
 

AsiaStoryLines and shapes ; Transparent by Kaushik Dolui

In’ Transparent’ series I try to replace the concrete form of the image to combination of lines, shapes, colour spots by using different combinations of illusions and paradoxical forms of coloured clothes and light passing through it on the river bank that evokes an emotion/connection in the viewer.
7249 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

In’ Transparent’ series I try to replace the concrete form of the image to combination of lines, shapes, colour spots by using different combinations of illusions and paradoxical forms of coloured clothes and light passing through it on the river bank that evokes an emotion/connection in the viewer.

I frequently visited Ganga-sagar, a religious place at the confluence of River Ganga and Bay of Bengal. A temple of Kapil Muni is the main attraction to visit there. People normally come here to pay homage at the temple after bathing at Ganga -sager. After bathing pilgrimage normally dry their wet clothes in the open space on the river bank in the morning time. An abstract feeling came to my mind by seeing their drying clothes apart from their religious activities. I was attracted by the colours of transparent clothes, the light passing through the clothes, and the people and their shadows in motion behind the drying clothes.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working and living in Kolkata, I am graduated and completed Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University . In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting, later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography . I participated in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 . My works were also published/selected in Dodho, Nat Geo (24 works – editor’s favourite), Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award in 2017), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards, DNG Magazine , Jaamzin and Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Henri Cartier-Bresson : The legend of the century  
next
Traditional healers ; Sangoma by Frank Trimbos

Digital Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/qq3.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Banner_dodho_300x250.jpg

All-in-one solution to create your photography or creative website. Create an elegant portfolio, sell your images, products and services on the online shop

GET STARTED NOW

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA