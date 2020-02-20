In’ Transparent’ series I try to replace the concrete form of the image to combination of lines, shapes, colour spots by using different combinations of illusions and paradoxical forms of coloured clothes and light passing through it on the river bank that evokes an emotion/connection in the viewer.

I frequently visited Ganga-sagar, a religious place at the confluence of River Ganga and Bay of Bengal. A temple of Kapil Muni is the main attraction to visit there. People normally come here to pay homage at the temple after bathing at Ganga -sager. After bathing pilgrimage normally dry their wet clothes in the open space on the river bank in the morning time. An abstract feeling came to my mind by seeing their drying clothes apart from their religious activities. I was attracted by the colours of transparent clothes, the light passing through the clothes, and the people and their shadows in motion behind the drying clothes.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working and living in Kolkata, I am graduated and completed Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University . In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting, later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography . I participated in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 . My works were also published/selected in Dodho, Nat Geo (24 works – editor’s favourite), Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award in 2017), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards, DNG Magazine , Jaamzin and Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category