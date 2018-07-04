Lime Workers by Xavier Ferrer Chust

The production of lime in kilns is an old technology with more than 2000 years old, it is believed that it was developed by the Romans around 300 BC.

The cooking process of limestone at temperatures above 900° c to produce quicklime, which is then turned off with water to produce slaked lime, is since then a traditional in most of the countries practice, lime is one more materials versatile, used in many industrial and agricultural processes for environmental protection and construction of buildings.

Workers under the overwhelming Rajasthan Sun reduce limestone rocks to a size as the fist of a male-based hits of maza, which are piled in a basket which is carried on the head directly to the honour. Other workers loaded also in your head that will raise the temperature to the proper, and coal which is thrown into the adjacent oven for his cremation. At the bottom, the women collected already cold lime stones and put them in bags for sale. [Official Website]