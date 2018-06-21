Africa | People  | 524 Views

Life in the monastery ; Bagan by Aga Szydlik

PUBLISHED BY
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik

Myanmar (Burma) is predominantly a Buddhist country, with 90% of the population practising Buddhism or embracing a monastic lifestyle.

Most novices start their monastic schooling at the very young age such as 18 months and remain in training until adulthood to become fully-fledged monks.

Majority of the children who enter monasteries come from very poor families, for which monastic life is not only an honourable choice but often the only way of escaping poverty and gaining an education. Life of a young novice typically starts before the sunrise and consist of religious service followed by the food collection in the village. Afternoons are dedicated to learning religious scriptures and academic subjects. While walking the streets novice monks are given donations in a metal pot, which can contain a variety of different food from kind-hearted people. Donated food is shared among all members of the monastery, most meals consist of only one serving per day. [Official Website]

Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
Life in the monastery ; Bagan | Aga Szydlik
MORE ABOUT THIS PHOTOGRAPHER

DODHO MAGAZINE
PUBLISHED BY
MORE FROM DODHO MAGAZINE

Boarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

As a kid growing up on the beaches of California, skateboarding was...
READ MORE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Krisztina Laki ; An emotive standpoint

Kerekes István ; People & Portrait

Streets of Kolkata by Nick Ng

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *