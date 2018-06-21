Life in the monastery ; Bagan by Aga Szydlik

Majority of the children who enter monasteries come from very poor families, for which monastic life is not only an honourable choice but often the only way of escaping poverty and gaining an education. Life of a young novice typically starts before the sunrise and consist of religious service followed by the food collection in the village. Afternoons are dedicated to learning religious scriptures and academic subjects. While walking the streets novice monks are given donations in a metal pot, which can contain a variety of different food from kind-hearted people. Donated food is shared among all members of the monastery, most meals consist of only one serving per day. [Official Website]