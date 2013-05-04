Conceptual | Europe | Featured     13346 Views   

Le chat noir by Le Turk

Le Turk was born one night simply when listening by chance to Bach’s Saint John Passion, nice and loud in headphones.

Nothing else matters than that major awakening, that ground-breaking moment.His whole work has been dedicated ever since to what he experienced for those eight minutes that lasted for ever. Ever since, he has striven to pass on as genuinely and accurately as he could the Passion that was born that night. [Official Website] [Interview]

le-chat-noir_06
Maison Blackitten, Collection 2013 , “Le Chat Noir” Le TurK

le-chat-noir_02 le-chat-noir_03 le-chat-noir_04 le-chat-noir_05 le-chat-noir_07 le-chat-noir_08 le-chat-noir_09 le-chat-noir_10 le-chat-noir_11 le-chat-noir_12 le-chat-noir_13 le-chat-noir_14 le-chat-noir_16 le-chat-noir_17 le-chat-noir_18 le-chat-noir_19 le-chat-noir_20 le-chat-noir_21 le-chat-noir_22 le-chat-noir_23 le-chat-noir_15

 

  • On aime ou on n’aime pas ,mais il faut reconnaître que l’auteur en connait un brin sur la technique photographique . Personnellement moi j’adore ! Serge

