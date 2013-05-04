Le chat noir by Le Turk

A magazine like Dodho was absolutely necessary. The presentation of new talented artists, is a great help to their emergence in the difficult field of artistic photography.Browsing through it’s “pages”, has been for me a source of inspiration and surprise for the variety and quality of the presentations. I discovered artists with fresh ideas, who have something new to give in the world of photography.I hope the route of “Dodho” to be successful and long lasting and continue to be a reference point and meeting place for young, but also established artists from around the world.