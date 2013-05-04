Le chat noir by Le Turk

Le Turk was born one night simply when listening by chance to Bach’s Saint John Passion, nice and loud in headphones.
Nothing else matters than that major awakening, that ground-breaking moment.His whole work has been dedicated ever since to what he experienced for those eight minutes that lasted for ever. Ever since, he has striven to pass on as genuinely and accurately as he could the Passion that was born that night. [Official Website] [Interview]
2 Comments
On aime ou on n’aime pas ,mais il faut reconnaître que l’auteur en connait un brin sur la technique photographique . Personnellement moi j’adore ! Serge
Même analyse que le 28 Mai 2014 ,avec la mention félicitation en plus …