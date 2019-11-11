 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

UncategorizedEssay photograpy; Ladja by Edu Monteiro

The essay photograpy with which Edu Monteiro presents Ladja is simple. In it, an African descendant man partially immersed in water holds a drum. The grip tension seems to be aimed less at protecting the drum from encountering water and more at bringing it along, connecting it to oneself.
71611 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

With powerful spells, chants, drumming and imperceptibles coups at the look, Ladja is a combat dance with african origins, based on the mystical power of invisibility. Practiced in the small caribbean island of Martinique, it keeps alive the ancestral memories of slavery, anchored in the body of its fighters.

By spending a season on the island to become a Ladja fighter as research for your Phd in arts studies, the photographer Edu Monteiro builds the visuality of this work from this body experience. Neither obvious nor documentary, the photographs of this essay are apparitions, fight to show the invisible and its mysteries. With less than a hundred practitioners and unknown beyond their own borders, this ritual is now revealed to the world through the images of one initiated.

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

The selected images are not descriptive of the practice of ladja, each one of them work as a poetic fragment, they introduce the observer to the interconnected and mysterious universe that surrounds the dance, the religion, the Creole language and the syncopated music of Martinique. Symbolic objects representative of the Ladja contextualize its practice and its importance as a factor of colonial resistance and ancestral communication.

The image with which Edu Monteiro presents Ladja is simple. In it, an African descendant man partially immersed in water holds a drum. The grip tension seems to be aimed less at protecting the drum from encountering water and more at bringing it along, connecting it to oneself. In such a way that the human body and the drum become extensions of each other. Sometimes as trunk and sometimes as head, the drum exceeds the condition of being an object. Giving arms and legs to the artifact of wood, iron, sisal and leather, man extends attributes and abilities. More than overlaping or articulating, they merge into one being. Multiplier reduction – one that is much more.

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

The image is sonorous. And not just for the axial dominance of the drum. If one wants, one can hear the sea breeze, a gentle breeze, the brush of skin on the wood. And more, because the picture resonates beyond the visible.

It is a slave ship. No! It is a synthesis body, index of millions of people, both those who succumbed to the slave trade and those who survived, experienced and overcame slavery.

It’s an island. It is Gorée, Martinique, Cuba, Itaparica, Haiti and Santo Domingo, St. Louis, Sao Tome and Principe, Jamaica and many others in the Diaspora. It is the archipelago of Cape Verde. It is America, unified from south to north by the blackness with which the Atlantic indelibly dyed it.

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

It is a floating shrine. In it, one works. But one also fights, dances and prays, practicing ladja, laamb, capoeira, bélé, jongo, samba, candomblé, candombe, batuque, santería, mine drum, Shango, terecô, omoloco, umbanda, mandinga, macumba…

Edu Monteiro is a photographer and researcher. He lives in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil. Edu has PhD in Art Studies from the Universidade do Estado Rio de Janeiro – UERJ with this Ladja project, and a master’s degree in Contemporary Art from the Universidade Federal Fluminense – UFF. He has also a degree in Arts and Visual History from the Jeu de Paume Museum in Paris. Author of the books Sensorial Self-portrait (Pingadoprés, 2015) and Saturn (Azougue Editorial, 2014). Monteiro has been working with photography since 1991, specializing in contemporary art research with enphasis on the intersections between photography, sculpture and performance. He is represented by Movimento art gallery, where he is currently with the solo exhibition “Corpos em luta” (fighting bodies). [Official Website] [Text: Roberto Conduru]

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

Ladja | Edu Monteiro
Ladja | Edu Monteiro

previous
The solar script phenomenon by Žilvinas Kropas

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA