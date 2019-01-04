During 2017 and first semester of 2018 I went through a very difficult period of my life. I was living in the US and had to move back to Brazil due to family issues.

Those moments when many times you think about giving up on your struggle, but in the end you learn that you must just keep going.

About Ana Leal

Ana Leal was born in the Northeast of Brazil in 1969. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Federal University of Pernambuco, Brazil and a Masters degree in Marketing from the University of Pernambuco, Brazil. Photography has always been a passion. At age 15, she received a Nikon as a birthday present and from that moment on, her passion has grown. Self-educated, she decided to become a professional photographer in 2013 when she got a Bachelor degree in photography from the Pan American School of Arts in São Paulo and in 2016 she joined an MFA program in Visual Arts at Miami International University of Arts and Design. Abstract expressionism and constructivism are her main influences. [Official Website]