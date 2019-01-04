 
 

AmericaConceptKeep Going by Ana Leal

During 2017 and first semester of 2018 I went through a very difficult period of my life. I was living in the US and had to move back to Brazil due to family issues. 
6979 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

During 2017 and first semester of 2018 I went through a very difficult period of my life. I was living in the US and had to move back to Brazil due to family issues.

Those moments when many times you think about giving up on your struggle, but in the end you learn that you must just keep going.

About Ana Leal

Ana Leal was born in the Northeast of Brazil in 1969. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Federal University of Pernambuco, Brazil  and a Masters degree in Marketing from the University of Pernambuco, Brazil. Photography has always been a passion. At age 15, she received a Nikon as a birthday present and from that moment on, her passion has grown. Self-educated, she decided to become a professional photographer in 2013 when she got a Bachelor degree in photography from the Pan American School of Arts in São Paulo and in 2016 she joined  an MFA program  in Visual Arts at Miami International University of Arts and Design. Abstract expressionism and constructivism are her main influences. [Official Website]

I use minimalism and some degree of abstraction to speak about perception.I present a new perception of our everyday living using a very minimalist and many times abstract point of view. Telling stories throughout this point of view allows me to create narratives that seems to exist in a whimsical place

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

Keep Going | Ana Leal

previous
Huis clos by Kathleen Meier
next
Chasing Light by Riel and Bianca Sturchio

Trending Stories

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Splits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

AsiaFeaturedStorySplits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

The photography of Lenghi Teng

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe photography of Lenghi Teng

Timeless Havana by Florence Gallez

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryTimeless Havana by Florence Gallez

The photography of Luis María Barrio

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotThe photography of Luis María Barrio

Not in Kansas by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedNot in Kansas by Vicky Martin

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY