 
 

ConceptEuropeHuis clos by Kathleen Meier

The series Huis clos confronts us with a suggestive confinement. What happens in us when we are faced with a desperate situation ? What do we feel when we no longer have a connection with the outside world ? Disorientation and loss of contact with the outside world put us into a physical and mental isolation and can lead us — in a conscious or subconscious way — to modify our relationship with the external reality.This maze slowly conducts us into a mental illness.
56810 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The series Huis clos confronts us with a suggestive confinement. What happens in us when we are faced with a desperate situation ? What do we feel when we no longer have a connection with the outside world ?

Disorientation and loss of contact with the outside world put us into a physical and mental isolation and can lead us — in a conscious or subconscious way — to modify our relationship with the external reality.This maze slowly conducts us into a mental illness.

There is several perspectives to this series. Figuratively, this photographs confront our reactions to confinement. When we loss contact with the outside world, isolation is physical and psychological. Mentally, it is difficult to keep a psychological wellbeing in this conditions. In philosophy, Aristotle says that humans are social animal. We are used to be part of a society, to interact depending on it from birth. Staying alone, enclosed, deprived of mobility conduct us ineluctably into a psychosis, a deep suffering hard to bear.

Huis Clos tell us about the loss of bearings. Humans tend to be committed to a routine, places, people, job. When an aspect of our life change, we have to make an effort to rebuild ourself to feel comfortable again. But it can be very difficult to attend, so we can feel powerless, meaningless. Here, the desert interiors them self lost their meaning. They slowly deteriorate whilst resisting over and over. Door after door, room after room, we find ourselves enclosed in a maze of repetitive spaces marked by the time. Wallpapers indicate a past presence, a faded animation. We are like enclosed in a memory simultaneous sweet and disturbing.

This is a work which talks about human and his feelings without portraits, without a sign of him. He’s here and absent. We understand his past presence, we can see ourself in this places. We cross it, we search something, maybe a way out. We wouldn’t like to be too much longer here searching our way between all this walls without windows, without a view on the outside. We are lulled by the fascination of a special beauty and anxiety.

About Kathleen Meier

Kathleen Meier is a french photographer based in Nancy. She is graduated to the artistic school Ecoles de Condé with a special mention from the jury for her work on the narrative potential in fine art photography. Her photographs are psychological. Through her subjects she reaches our mental activity, brings out our feelings, forces us to face our fears and desires. She appeals our imagination so that everyone have a full part to play in her work. In 2015, she releases her first book ‘Hostilités sourdes’ at APR2 Publishing. [Official Website]

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

Huis clos | Kathleen Meier

previous
The time of water by Nazarova Daria
next
Keep Going by Ana Leal

Trending Stories

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Splits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

AsiaFeaturedStorySplits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

The photography of Lenghi Teng

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe photography of Lenghi Teng

Timeless Havana by Florence Gallez

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryTimeless Havana by Florence Gallez

The photography of Luis María Barrio

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotThe photography of Luis María Barrio

Not in Kansas by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedNot in Kansas by Vicky Martin

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY