Travel

My photographs are meant to be a bridge between cultures and to express the universal human spirit. On a more personal level, they are my spiritual journey. A journey that opens the door into many diverse cultures.

I am driven by my curiosity, sense of adventure and desire to explore unknown corners of the world. I was a traveler long before I was a photographer. Discovering the world has been a lifelong personal journey of soul-searching and self-discovery.

My camera and my curiosity have led me off the beaten path. The journey is often more important than the resulting images to me. My lens has allowed me to look inside the lives of others and blur the differences and connect to the people. The person I am today reflects my experiences in the places I have traveled and the people I have met along my way.

Music

Music has always been a large part of my life. It’s spirituality and power has had a serious influence in it. I Have tried many types of photography, the musical experience is what I am currently up to. Music and Art in general makes the good times more fun and the difficult times easier. My artwork includes musicians from many genres including Rock, Jazz, Blues, Country and Metal. My goals when shooting a band or musician is to try and capture the musician’s essence, in an artistic manner. I also endeavor to catch the moment of a particular show, if that is possible, succeeding sometimes and failing others.

My work, whether it be music, portraits, travel is most successful when it speaks to celebrating the richness of life. When people see my work I’d like them to feel that moment of shared emotion and experience. I am a traveler, a seeker and a gatherer of moments – the soul of each moment. I photograph because I cannot do otherwise.