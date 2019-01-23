 
 

AmericaB&WStoryJasper by Matthew Genitempo

Inspired by the life and work of the poet and land surveyor, Frank Stanford, these photographs of hermetic homes and men living in solitude were taken in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas and Missouri.
“Pines grow pulling the old dreams through the soil pinesap climbing into its limbs lifting a ladder like solitude”

By capturing the foggy landscapes, cluttered interiors, and rugged men that are tucked away in the dark woods, Jasper explores a fascination with running away from the everyday. The work bounces between fact and fiction, exhibiting the reality and myth of what it means to be truly apart from society.

Poem by Ryan Paradiso. Book design by Cody Haltom and Matthew Genitempo. Printed in Turkey by Ofset Yapımevi.

Matthew Genitempo is an American photographer and book publisher currently living and making work in Marfa, Texas. He received his MFA in photography from the University of Hartford. Matthew was recently selected as one of PDN’s 30 Emerging Photographers and received the LensCulture Emerging Photographer Award. [Official Website] [Book]

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

Jasper | Matthew Genitempo

 

