Its a Kind of Magic KireevArt

You do not take picture just your camera. In this process participate: all pictures which you saw, all books which you read, all music which you listened also all people whom you loved. – Ansel Adams

Therefore, it is possible to treat both portfolios in a similar way. But at the same time, this collection is different. It is named in honor the legendary Queen song. “Its a Kind of Magic”.My collection is a certain kind of visual melody with a similar mood. Through characters, color, magic of the moment that i saw and showed on my own through photos.If we regard the originality of the fantasies of man as a unique set of all that he is himself, his personal art vision, turning experience into the image.That bright color fairy images as souvenirs of his imagination and time will be especially interesting in the context of some kind of magic that always present in art photography. So why again I refer to the appropriate phrase:

About KireevArt

KireevArt (Artiom Kireev) is acknowledged as one of the most professional and successful Belarusian photographers in fashion industry. In 2011, he was awarded with the title of “Most stylish photographer of Belarus” by “Night of Style”. Gold Award -The Proify Annual International Photography Awards 2016″ – for 1 place in category – “After Dark”.

A 29-year-old Artsiom was born in Minsk. He achieved an M.A. degree in Visual and Cultural Studies in Vilnius. First higher education – finance and after an economy magistracy in BSEU. This background gave him perfect understanding of approaches to the art of fashion & commercial photography and diverse ways of their execution.

Artiom Kireev proved himself to be a gifted specialist by declaring the personal approach as the main priority in his career. Artiom belongs to the rare to meet type of photographers who always reach a feeling of sophistication and intelligence in their works.

All the KireevArt’s works combine versatile types and styles in photography. The author’s personal approach is concentrated on revelation of fairy tale fine arts images by showing ordinary people in imperceptible locations on his own stylistic manners. Has behind shoulders experience more than 1000 various shoots projects & more then 9 years very intensive work practice.

Artiom is distinguished by his skills of making commercial projects of any level of complexity in short terms, while maintaining the high-quality level. Talent and die-hard dedication makes him one of the most professional young specialists in his area on the territory of Ex-Soviet Union. [Official Website]