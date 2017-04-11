Interview with Riccardo Magherini

Riccardo Magherini is professional photographer based in Firenze, Italy

His fine art photography is represented by galleries in Paris, in London and in New York. He has collected awards and recognitions by international contests such as the International Photography Awards, International Aperture Awards, Prix de la Photographie Paris, and the London International Creative Competition. [Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

Can you tell a little about yourself?

I’m a pragmatic guy, a little bit overthinking, with an unclear vision of the world and an itchy curiosity.

How did you get interested in photography?

I stumbled on it. It has been unplanned and unexpected. Now photography is my primary interest, it’s part of my life.

What inspired you to take your BKK Series?

BKK is part of a wider project that mainly involves wandering the big Asian city’s alleys with no other occupation that look, smell, taste, wonder and take pictures of things that catch me. I like to be inside the environment to shoot and, at the same time, I love having the feeling to be isolated, a foreign without any possibility to communicate but eye contact and gestures. A sort of flâneur, in a way. Bangkok with its smells, chaos and noise, has a crazy human life that permeates all. Things and people merge into each other in an amazing huge clanging living organism. I wanted to portray this.

Three words that describe your works?

Dense – Vibrating – Nuanced

How would you define your general style of photography?

Evolving.

At the beginning, when I started to take pictures meant to be merged, my works were different. My way to see things has changed during time, discovering new interactions between myself and the street, changing the way I look at my work.