Interview with Mohammad Rahman; Finalist in our Color Awards 2017

Mohammad Rahman is a hobbyist Landscape photographer from Bangladesh, living in Australia. By profession, he is a software developer and a part-time Ph.D. student.

He loves to capture the variation of the light. The simple composition but in panoramic format is my passion. Through his photographs, the art seeker will explore the different dimension of the Bangladesh and its beauty of the riverscape.[Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

How did you get interested in photography?

We bought our first DSLR in 2013. It was Canon 60D with the 18-55m Kit lens. I remember, that time the DSLR was a complicated piece of equipment to me with all the mysterious settings. I had an extremely shallow understanding of aperture, ISO, shutter speed etc. I rarely take any photos, the camera was mostly unused.

One of the lazy mornings, in late 2013 I took the camera and went out in some of the remote villages in my hometown Rajbari in Bangladesh to take random photographs. I started loving it and gradually it became one of my passions.

What inspired you take your The Beauty at the River Series?

Bangladesh is my motherland which is one of the beautiful countries in the world. You will find friendly people, pleasing weather with six seasons, green forest and beautiful rivers over there.

I grew up in a small town which is surrounded by the mighty river the Padma. The river and the riverscape is always in my mind. The riverscape of Bangladesh tells the story about the natural beauty of Bangladesh. The mood, artistic appeal, loneliness, solitude, and tranquillity of the riverscape of Bangladesh, attract many art seekers to dive into the beauty of the Mother Nature. Since the beauty of the river and riverscape is noticeable, it always inspired me to take the opportunity to share it with the world.

How would you define your general style photography?

Simple Composition but in Panoramic format.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

Everyone has their own ways to achieve this objective. To me, this is a simple, systematic and symmetric process. It starts from location scouting and ends with producing the final image. Generally, I follow some steps in this process:

Location Scouting

Weather Forecast

Capturing the Light: Light Balancing

Tripod: Manage the Steadiness

Exposure Selection

Post processing workflow

Let’s talk about what I do in these steps.

Location Scouting

I usually look for the location beforehand and take lots of test shot using my mobile phone or 60D which I called preparation shot. I like this concept of the preparation shot. It helps me to understand the location better. It also helps me to analysis and research with the composition beforehand.

Weather Forecast

Weather is a critical element in any landscape photography. The weather forecast helps to find out the weather condition for example whether it is going to be cloudy/ foggy/ sunny/ rainy etc. and also information about the sunrise and sunset.

Another important bit is understanding the weather pattern of the location. I have found there is a cyclic weather pattern in the place I usually take photographs. The weather in this location has a periodic behavior which changes in a cycle of a wk. Say in any week one, I have started with a clear Blue sky as Figure 1 demonstrated then the following week two there will be the partly cloudy sky and then week after cloudy sky. In the following week four, the blue sky will appear again as Figure 1 demonstrated.

This cycle will continue to be the partly cloudy sky as the time goes by. During November to December winter will come and it will bring fog. In the foggy weather, there will be a different strategy.

I think understanding the weather helps a lot in the landscape photography. Research and experiment with the weather gives a positive outcome in the landscape photography.

Capturing the Light: Light Balancing

The light is the key to capture the awesome landscape and to capture it well, understanding the light is the key. In addition to the concept of the golden/blue hour, it’s also important to experience with different types of the light and find out a way to capture, for example, play with the harsh light in sunny noon, play with the soft diffused light in the winter foggy morning with the bright sun and also play with the sunrise and sunset. All these add up to capture the scenery well. On the other hand, for the panoramic capture, balanced light is must have otherwise panorama will not stitch properly.

In the panoramic world frame to frame balanced light is pre-requirement for smooth stitching experience. I prefer to apply the concept of the Standard Deviation over the measured exposure captured in AV mode to get balanced average light through the frames while taking the final images for the panorama in Manual mode. There is a trick I follow, say I am capturing panorama shots in the morning from the direction of right to left and the sun is on the right-hand side, in this circumstance I average the measured exposure (in AV mode) and reduce few stops from the measured average exposure while taking final shots in Manual mode as demonstrated in the Figure 2.

On the other hand, if I started capturing in the afternoon from the direction of left to right and the sun is on the left-hand side, I usually add few stops extra exposure to the measured (in AV mode) exposure while taking final shots in Manual mode as demonstrated in the Figure 3. By following this trick, I always get a well-exposed panorama.