Interview with Manuel Armenis

Manuel Armenis is an independent street and fine art photographer based in Hamburg, Germany. He was born in Mannheim (Germany) in 1971.

He studied at Icart, École de Photographie in Paris (France), and at the University of the Arts in London (England). The emphasis of his practice is the realization of long-term projects with a focus on exploring the human condition within everyday and commonplace urban environments. Manuel´s work has been exhibited internationally in galleries and was published in leading contemporary photography magazines and online. Manuel lives and works in Hamburg, Germany. [Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

How did you get interested in photography?

As a teenager I was browsing through the sports books section at my local public library. And between all those books on basketball, swimming and running, I suddenly stumbled upon a photography book that someone had accidentally misplaced there; it was a monograph showing the work of American Photographer Gordon Parks. I looked it through, closed it and knew right then that taking photographs was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

What inspired you take your Diamond Days project?

I wanted to explore the everyday, the unspectacular, the often overlooked. I was interested in capturing that which seems to be encapsulated in the so called banal. Something that is sometimes difficult to define. We usually try to ignore the ordinary, we quickly label it boring and unattractive and are keen to look the other way.

But we never seem to be able to get rid of it entirely, as it is a part of ourselves, our past and our present, our lives, our hopes and dreams. Fulfilled or not.

How would you define your general style photography?

I guess one could say that the core of my photographic style is observation. Everything originates from looking at what surrounds me and from working with what I find by just looking at the world and then to transform it into something else. I want things to be recognizable but to also contain a layer of ambiguity. That way pictures can be both, familiar and strange at the same time.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

I always try to approach photography with the naive mind of a beginner. Because then the emphasis is less on capturing but rather on being captured by what you encounter. It is more about being touched, surprised, intrigued and fascinated. This is how you continuously grow your capacity for curiosity and empathy. Don´t go chasing „great“ pictures. Just be open and receptive to what you see and to what happens in front of you and dedicate all your attention to it. Good photography might come from this, or it might not. But it is essential to free yourself from the desire to produce great images.