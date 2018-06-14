Image of Structure by Joshua Sariñana

The Stata Center, designed by Frank Gehry, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is seemingly alive. Because of the reflective and angular elements of this structure are sharp, definitive, and convoluted, the building’s image can change moment-to-moment.

Incredible swaths of shadows border intense reflections of the sun as it peaks out from the clouds. Details, unnoticeable on bright days, become apparent when overcast. As the seasons cycle, the angle of light redefines the contours of the Stata Center. Indeed, this structure exhibits a rhythmicity that is inherent to biological forms as if though it were breathing, following seasonal cycles, and reflecting the moods of those admiring or admonishing it.

About Joshua Sariñana

Joshua Sariñana’s, PhD, passion for photography coincided with his interest in the brain and mind. After studying neuroscience at UCLA and MIT, Sariñana switched his focus to the practice and theoretical study of photography.He has had a solo exhibition at the Griffin Museum of Photography, shown at the Month of Photography Los Angeles, the Houston Center for Photography, the Los Angeles Center of Photography, Photoville, and the Center for Fine Art Photography.

Most recently, Sariñana was named as a Critical Mass 2017 Top 200 Finalist. His work has been recognized by the Sony World Photography Awards, Latin American Fotografía, iPhone Photography Awards, and American Photography. His work has been published in several periodicals, including Silvershotz, Better Photography, and SHOTS Magazines. Sariñana’s work has been featured on The Guardian, Buzzfeed, Bored Panda, Time, CNN, and an iPhone 6 commercial ad. He is also a two time recipient of the Council for the Arts Grant at MIT. Sariñana has published several articles on the intersection of photography and neuroscience for PetaPixel, Don’t Take Pictures, and The Smart View. He has also given talks on neuroscience and photography at Trinity College, Dublin, Northeastern University, and Flashpoint Boston. [Official Website]