Interview with Adelīna Darviņa

How would you define your general style photography?

I would say it`s a mix of documentary photography with a pinch of visual anthropology in it. Before starting a bigger project, I always prepare myself, like with American Dream in this case, which also resulted in an academical paper. I t`s always important for me to be able to reveal something new about a cultural or a phenomenon and to be able to explain to myself what I`m seeing and experiencing. To be able to have that explorer feeling and that you are always revealing something new and if not for a broader part of society then at least to yourself.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?