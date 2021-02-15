Belgian photographer Alain Schroeder has been working in the industry for over four decades. During his tenure as a sports photographer in the 80s, his shots appeared on more than 500 magazine covers.
Belgian photographer Alain Schroeder has been working in the industry for over four decades. During his tenure as a sports photographer in the 80s, his shots appeared on more than 500 magazine covers.
Book assignments and editorial pieces with subjects as diverse as travel, art, culture and human interest followed and in 1989, he co-founded the Belgian photo agency, Reporters.
In 2013, he uprooted his life, trading-in his shares in Reporters to pursue life on the road with a camera. Schroeder now travels the world shooting stories focusing on social issues, people and their environment. «I am not a single shot photographer. I think in series,» he says adding, «I strive to tell a story in 10-15 pictures, capturing the essence of an instant with a sense of light and framing.» His pictures have won many awards including three World Press Photo 1st prizes in 2018 and 2020. [Official Website]
What’s in your camera bag?
I don’t have a camera bag. I use only one camera when I work. It is a Fuji X-Pro2 (or since 2020 sometimes a X-T4) with a Fujinon 18mm 2 lens. I wear a pouch belt where I put a Fujinon 14mm 2.8 and a Fujinon 55-200mm 3.5-4.8, a few batteries and memory cards. That’s it. But this configuration can change according to the kind of photos I am shooting. Sometimes I carry a small nylon backpack for extra things like water, a mini tripod, an Ikan led light,… Sometimes I wear a fisherman’s vest with many pockets.
What’s the most surprising thing you carry?
Nothing
What is the one thing you couldn’t live without?
The camera. I have it with me all the time.
What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bags?
I don’t like high-end backpacks. I never buy or use them.
What are the important things for protecting your camera gear?
Bubble wrap is very light and easy to find everywhere.
Can you give me the essential carry kit when traveling the globe (bags, accessories etc.)?
In my suitcase I have a few items in case of a technical problem or a special need. Everything is like new, I hardly use any of it:
– 2 spare cameras – 1 Fuji X-Pro2, 1 Fuji X-T4 that I use for action pictures (used for the Kok Boru series in Kyrgyzstan),
– 1 monopod,
– 1 Fujinon 10-24mm 4 (used for the Kok Boru series in Kyrgyzstan)
– 1 flash Godox TT685F that I have not used in the last 6 years but I keep it because you never know (…and finally after 6 years I used it for one orangutan picture).
– 2 chargers and extra batteries.
I am travelling a lot in Asia, and Bangkok is a key hub. When I am there I always give my equipment for a general check up, to clean the sensors and make any repairs. It takes 5-7 days and is much cheaper than in Europe or the US. A few years ago I abandoned my tripod, I never used it. Instead I have a small mini tripod. I am quite nomadic, travelling almost all the time.
I have an editing/working configuration in a small regular backpack with my computer, hard drives, headphones, notebook,… For editing I use a MacBook Pro, 4 Samsung SSD drives of 4 Tb each, a few SanDisk extreme portable SSD with 2 Tb (they are very small), but I don’t all carry that with me when I am shooting.
In Indonesia during the orangutan project, for a particular shot I needed to buy a remote control with a specific cable for the camera and a special tripod (octopus style) with flexible arms to wrap around a tree, I asked a local friend photographer to buy it on the Internet. A few days later it was delivered. I also ordered the fisherman’s vest with many pockets to have everything handy when working in the orangutan clinic and walking in the jungle. I adapt my way of working to the story I am shooting.
I probably use every tool imaginable to shape the images. It’s really a variety of techniques that come together that creates the affect I like. I clean up the surfaces very laboriously, and I do a lot of dodging and burning to make more minimalistic and smooth. I also do color shifting. The end product looks a world different than the raw files.
ICM photography is a type of photography that is done with instinct, you are never sure of what you will get, but at the moment of shooting, I know what I would like to achieve. According to this idea, I consequently move the camera and set the times and diaphragms.
Elvira Kolerova is a Russian-born photographer who currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. She holds a master's degree in American Studies from the Humboldt University of Berlin and is studying fine art photography at the moment.
In the U.K., as in other countries around the world, society was very abruptly forced into a period of lockdown where all public buildings, businesses, offices, universities and schools were forced to close.
I grew up attending church on Sunday morning and attending motorsports Sunday evening. In an attempt to visualize the emotions and experience of those magical Sunday evenings of my youth I started the project I-57.
For every individual, there is a unique memory of home. While home for some can represent a place of safe haven, for others it may be reminiscent of turmoil. Between Home and Here provides insight into persistent states of confusion and guilt
South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities.
I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old....
OTHERSTORIES
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.