Belgian photographer Alain Schroeder has been working in the industry for over four decades. During his tenure as a sports photographer in the 80s, his shots appeared on more than 500 magazine covers.

Book assignments and editorial pieces with subjects as diverse as travel, art, culture and human interest followed and in 1989, he co-founded the Belgian photo agency, Reporters.

In 2013, he uprooted his life, trading-in his shares in Reporters to pursue life on the road with a camera. Schroeder now travels the world shooting stories focusing on social issues, people and their environment. «I am not a single shot photographer. I think in series,» he says adding, «I strive to tell a story in 10-15 pictures, capturing the essence of an instant with a sense of light and framing.» His pictures have won many awards including three World Press Photo 1st prizes in 2018 and 2020. [Official Website]

What’s in your camera bag?

I don’t have a camera bag. I use only one camera when I work. It is a Fuji X-Pro2 (or since 2020 sometimes a X-T4) with a Fujinon 18mm 2 lens. I wear a pouch belt where I put a Fujinon 14mm 2.8 and a Fujinon 55-200mm 3.5-4.8, a few batteries and memory cards. That’s it. But this configuration can change according to the kind of photos I am shooting. Sometimes I carry a small nylon backpack for extra things like water, a mini tripod, an Ikan led light,… Sometimes I wear a fisherman’s vest with many pockets.

What’s the most surprising thing you carry?

Nothing

What is the one thing you couldn’t live without?

The camera. I have it with me all the time.

What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bags?

I don’t like high-end backpacks. I never buy or use them.

What are the important things for protecting your camera gear?

Bubble wrap is very light and easy to find everywhere.

Can you give me the essential carry kit when traveling the globe (bags, accessories etc.)?

In my suitcase I have a few items in case of a technical problem or a special need. Everything is like new, I hardly use any of it:

– 2 spare cameras – 1 Fuji X-Pro2, 1 Fuji X-T4 that I use for action pictures (used for the Kok Boru series in Kyrgyzstan),

– 1 monopod,

– 1 Fujinon 10-24mm 4 (used for the Kok Boru series in Kyrgyzstan)

– 1 flash Godox TT685F that I have not used in the last 6 years but I keep it because you never know (…and finally after 6 years I used it for one orangutan picture).

– 2 chargers and extra batteries.

I am travelling a lot in Asia, and Bangkok is a key hub. When I am there I always give my equipment for a general check up, to clean the sensors and make any repairs. It takes 5-7 days and is much cheaper than in Europe or the US. A few years ago I abandoned my tripod, I never used it. Instead I have a small mini tripod. I am quite nomadic, travelling almost all the time.

I have an editing/working configuration in a small regular backpack with my computer, hard drives, headphones, notebook,… For editing I use a MacBook Pro, 4 Samsung SSD drives of 4 Tb each, a few SanDisk extreme portable SSD with 2 Tb (they are very small), but I don’t all carry that with me when I am shooting.

In Indonesia during the orangutan project, for a particular shot I needed to buy a remote control with a specific cable for the camera and a special tripod (octopus style) with flexible arms to wrap around a tree, I asked a local friend photographer to buy it on the Internet. A few days later it was delivered. I also ordered the fisherman’s vest with many pockets to have everything handy when working in the orangutan clinic and walking in the jungle. I adapt my way of working to the story I am shooting.