Indian Photography Festival – Hyderabad 2017

The IPF, a Not-For-Profit initiative of Light Craft Foundation along with the Telangana Tourism is an international photography festival, showcasing a wide range of photography across all genres from portraits and landscape through photojournalism to fine-art by emerging and legendary photographers from India and around the globe.

The IPF creates a platform for the professional and aspiring photographers, the photography lovers and the public where the IPF strives to promote the art of photography at the same time addressing the social issues through the medium of photography.

IPF is a citywide, highly participatory event that explodes in arts and cultural venues, on the streets and in communities from Sept 21st – 08th Oct, 2017. The festival will have Featured Exhibitions, Artists Talks, Panel Discussions, Portfolio Reviews, Photography Workshops and photo walks.

The objective of Festival, according to Aquin Mathews, is to create a platform to appreciate, debate and question the medium of photography by bringing international and local talent on one single platform, help them learn from each other. “Photography is a universal language”, says Aquin and has been a great educator all these years. It has the power to change the society, he added. .”