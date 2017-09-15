Indian Photography Festival – Hyderabad 2017

The exciting 3rd edition of the Indian Photography Festival (IPF) – Hyderabad, is about to begin from 21st September to 08th October at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur.
The IPF, a Not-For-Profit initiative of Light Craft Foundation along with the Telangana Tourism is an international photography festival, showcasing a wide range of photography across all genres from portraits and landscape through photojournalism to fine-art by emerging and legendary photographers from India and around the globe.
The IPF creates a platform for the professional and aspiring photographers, the photography lovers and the public where the IPF strives to promote the art of photography at the same time addressing the social issues through the medium of photography.
IPF is a citywide, highly participatory event that explodes in arts and cultural venues, on the streets and in communities from Sept 21st – 08th Oct, 2017. The festival will have Featured Exhibitions, Artists Talks, Panel Discussions, Portfolio Reviews, Photography Workshops and photo walks.
The objective of Festival, according to Aquin Mathews, is to create a platform to appreciate, debate and question the medium of photography by bringing international and local talent on one single platform, help them learn from each other. “Photography is a universal language”, says Aquin and has been a great educator all these years. It has the power to change the society, he added. .”
This edition features some of the world-renowned photographers from India and around the world. Magnum photographer Stuart Franklin and National Geographic photographer Reza Deghati will be at the festival. Also, the festival will have talks by prominent photographers like Andrea Bruce, Sudharak Olwe, Natan Dvir, Kate Geraghty, Q Sakamaki, Cecilia Paredes, Prashant Godbole, Manoj Jadhav and Gurinder Osan.
The exhibits of 525 photographers from 40 countries will be one of the highlights of the festival. The festival will have several print and digital exhibitions across Hyderabad. The sheer size of the festival has made it one of the largest photography festival in the country. Exhibitions and screenings will also be happening at the Gallery café, Srishti Art Gallery, Inorbit Mall, Goethe Zentrum, IIT Hyderabad, Saamanya Shastram, Shilparamam, Chowmahalla Palace, Lamkaan and Deja Brew Art Cafe.
“Photography is one of the most followed visual art form around the world and the city is happy to host the festival for the second time. It’s a pride for the city of Hyderabad as a festival in this sheer size is happening here and world famous photographers are coming to the city; Telangana Tourism is delighted to encourage such festivals” says B.Venkatesham – IAS, Secretary to Government of Telangana Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture Department.
State Art Gallery, Madhapur will be the central hub of the festival and will host the major Artist Talks, Exhibitions, Workshops, Portfolio Reviews & Book Launches.
INDIAN PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL – HYDERABAD 2017
21 Sep – 08 Oct, 2017
TATE ART GALLERY – HYDERABAD