Asia | Black & White | Journalism     326 Views   

The Black Thursday by Sandipan Mukherjee

The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee

More than a year Rolls on. The Day was 31st March,2016.  The time is mid of Hot Scorching period. 

A Flyover (connecting Vivekananda Road) became curse of the Daily life of Kolkata. The fault of Structural design , choice of Material & a stupid engineering has wiped out the huge numbers of innocent life & injured more than hundred.

The Armed force,Kolkata Police, Fire group & The National Disaster Management rushed into the zone within a moment. The rescue operation started & time was rolling with dead body, injured figures & tears of victim family members. Finally after the endless operation of more than 1.5 month the deadly situation comes under control & life of the devastating area  has been shifted in normal mode.

Actually this is very fishy to report the calculation  of this innocent loss, write up the tears of victim family, concern of force to rescue the area ASAP  as never ever our fault , our root of mistake will not be investigated & fixed up. The most circustic to hear that The incident had been diluted with the Phrase “It was Just a Collapse of Flyover, Its act of God”.  Over the decades the same blunder is cycling & finally innocent used to pay off with their Valued life. The Power & Criminal part will always try to take a safe side who knows in future he or she might be fall down under the same curse of devastation. According to their stupid feelings god might be cruel to anyone.

The accident has answer with rescue but there is no replacement or solution of the ruined countless life & damaged family’s moreover there will not be any solution or justice for the brutal careless criminals. Who knows when this answer will come out. Praying to god for their soul  may rest in peace.

The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee

About Sandipan Mukherjee.

Well by profession he is a Mechanical Engineer & by passion a Amateur Photographer. As arts & creativity is always much prior to him and he has got deeply accustomed with this Play of Light as a better option to flash his mental exposure and furnishing his dream to place himself as a future professional photographer.

He can feel a great touch for work  surrounds  with  Street Life, People, Culture Environment & Ritual etc.  Whenever & wherever He used to breath an endearing flavor to discover the activity , Sacrifice & Survival  of the human beings throughout their Life.  He is  a very emotional fellow on that scenario He really used to get  a touch & sensation over the variac emotions  of the Sociology allied to the Human life.

The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee

The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
The Black Thursday | Sandipan Mukherjee
TAGS FROM THE ARTICLE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

La Vallée des Larmes by Alexis Vettoretti

La Vallée des Larmes by Alexis Vettoretti

5 great indian photographers

Absence of Being by Susan Burnstine

Absence of Being by Susan Burnstine

Timeless by Rafael Rojas

Timeless by Rafael Rojas

Menya’s Kids By Myriam Abdelaziz

Menya’s Kids By Myriam Abdelaziz

Water Moods by Alex Axon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *