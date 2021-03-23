 
 

AmericaConceptIn Gratitude; Food and family by Rohina Hoffman

In Gratitude is an homage to food and family. Created during the pandemic, it is a series of portraits of myself, my husband, and my three children showcasing the items that we use to produce our daily meals.

In Gratitude is an homage to food and family. Created during the pandemic, it is a series of portraits of myself, my husband, and my three children showcasing the items that we use to produce our daily meals.

Inspired by Pablo Neruda’s Elemental Odes, I included my own poetry to celebrate and memorialize the everyday. 

Prior to Covid-19, I was ambivalent about cooking.  I sometimes viewed it as a chore to even think about what to create, and at other times I relished the opportunity to make a beautiful near-gourmet meal.  But what lay behind my desire was to be the perfect parent. This was often thwarted with the reality of schedules, work, and external demands.

Covid-19 changed the way I approached our dinners. They became the highlight of our day and I was more thoughtful in my shopping and preparing. Perhaps if I could at least nourish my family, then somehow, we could be safe. 

Despite the uncertainty and fear we feel because of the pandemic, it has enabled me to see my gratitude more clearly, allowing me to honor the foods we eat through the creation of these portraits. I also learned to embrace the imperfections in myself so I could fully enjoy these moments before us.

In the words of MFK Fisher, “our three basic needs, for food, security and love, are so mixed and mingled and entwined, that we cannot straightly think about one without the others.”. 

About Rohina Hoffman

Rohina is a fine art photographer whose practice uses portraiture and the natural world to investigate themes of identity, home, women’s issues, and adolescence.Born in India and raised in New Jersey, Rohina grew up in a family of doctors spanning three generations. While an undergraduate at Brown University, Rohina also studied photography at the Rhode Island School of Design and she was a staff photographer for the Brown Daily Herald. A graduate of Brown University Medical School and resident at UCLA Medical Center, her training led to a career as a neurologist.

A skilled observer of her patients, Rohina was instilled with a deep and unique appreciation of the human experience. Her ability to forge the sacred trust between doctor and patient has been instrumental in fostering a parallel connection between photographer and subject.Rohina published her first monograph Hair Stories with Damiani Editore (February 2019) accompanied by a solo exhibition at Brown University’s Alpert Medical School. Her monograph, Hair Stories, is held in many public collections and university libraries.

Her photographs have been exhibited in juried group shows both nationally and internationally in venues such as The Center for Fine Art Photography, Griffin Museum, Colorado Photographic Arts Center, Los Angeles Center for Photography, Photo LA,  and A. Smith Gallery. She has received numerous awards and has been published in Marie Claire Italia, F-Stop Magazine, The Daily Beast, Lenscratch, Shots Magazine, and Edge of Humanityamong others. She lives with her husband, three children and two golden retrievers in Los Angeles. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Death in the Camera Store; Learning from Fear
next
Doug’s Gym; The Last of Its Kind by Norm Diamond
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Thou Art… Will Give… by Eric T. Kunsman

AmericaB&WConceptThou Art… Will Give… by Eric T. Kunsman

The body of work “Thou Art..,Will Give...’ is derived from the first Penitentiary in the United States. The Quakers started it because they believed they could reform people by putting them in solitaire for the full sentence and provide them with a Bible to give their Penitence. It was their grand experiment to try and help people. Obviously, it did not work.
Hypothesis by Claudio Mortensen

AmericaConceptHypothesis by Claudio Mortensen

The central idea for Hypothesis Project came to me during a theatrical performance, that I had the opportunity to photograph in 2016. Once the performance started, immediately came to my mind, a memory of part of poem from a Brazilian poet, Carlos Drummond de Andrade.
Zuzu Valla ; The atmosphere of a moment

EuropeShotZuzu Valla ; The atmosphere of a moment

My grandfather was a keen amateur photographer, shooting in black and white, and growing up I always enjoyed his pictures, without knowing it would one day become my passion.
Symphony by Matthieu Colnat

ConceptEuropeSymphony by Matthieu Colnat

How to photograph music? That was the first question I asked myself before I started to work on this series. I never was so much of a dance enthousiast but I have always been intrigued and attracted by classic dancers.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Koyaanisqatsi by Victoria Art

B&WEuropeShotKoyaanisqatsi by Victoria Art

Reflection of watching a documentary trilogy Godfrey Reggio with music composer Philip Glass was embodied in the atmosphere of my shooting "Koyaaniskatsi". In the Hopi language, the word Koyaanisqatsi means "life out of balance".
Promenade by Joakim Blomquist

EuropeShotPromenade by Joakim Blomquist

The project ”Promenade” is a portrait of a place, Promenade des. A beachwalk with tourists all year round but also a natural promenade for people resident in Nice.
TRENDING STORIES
Kutupalong refugee camp; Citizens of despair by Javier Arcenillas

B&WEuropeStoryKutupalong refugee camp; Citizens of despair by Javier Arcenillas

The most atrocious conditions you can imagine, when living under a military tyranny ruling the country, as in Burma –a country closed to foreign journalists– can be seen at Kutupalong refugee camp.
Initiation Ceremony by Aga Szydlik

AfricaStoryInitiation Ceremony by Aga Szydlik

Initiation or Lebollo la banna is a cultural and traditional practice that the Basotho society follows to construct the manhood identity. It is a  rite of passage in the sense that boys or ‘bashemane’ pass the puberty stage and enter the adulthood stage to become men or ‘monna’.
The Black Series by Anastasia Fua

ConceptOceaniaThe Black Series by Anastasia Fua

I define myself as a storyteller. I tell stories through whimsical, surreal images. Everytime I create an image in relation to a feeling, thought or situation, a burden has been lifted off my shoulders, my soul smiles.
Surviving Threads by Heather Ross

AmericaB&WConceptSurviving Threads by Heather Ross

Surviving Threads visually explores the destructive effects that Alzheimer’s disease has on memory, specifically, the deterioration of details in recalling actual events. By depicting scenes with soft and selective focus, these images portray the loss of memory and gradual decay of personal recollection
The surface of dimensions II by Kazunori Nagashima

ConceptThe surface of dimensions II by Kazunori Nagashima

The fence panel is used as a border, a window or a doorway of the surfaces of the dimensions, and the people in the pictures are dealt as real existences and imaginary phantoms.
Patagonia by Jim Riche

AmericaB&WBioPatagonia by Jim Riche

There is something about the expanse of Patagonia, a kind of haunting soulfulness, that affects you physically.  Few places grab you like this and hold on so tightly and for so long.
Urban photography; Shadows and Silhouettes by Richard Heersmink

CityEuropeUrban photography; Shadows and Silhouettes by Richard Heersmink

Some of the shots in this series are about what Henri Cartier-Bresson called the “decisive moment”. But most of them are concerned with shadows, silhouettes or unusual configurations of people in urban contexts.
The Romantic Photographer by Raju Peddada

AmericaDodhersThe Romantic Photographer by Raju Peddada

What is a romantic photographer? The romantic photographer is a visual alchemist, an organic perceiver. Someone, who projects his inner being: emotions and experiences outward, through the lens, in search of resonance and congruence in his subject matter
Land and seascape; Fine Art photography by Andy Brown

B&WConceptEuropeLand and seascape; Fine Art photography by Andy Brown

I’m not quite sure when my interest in photography as a creative medium was piqued, although if pushed would probably cite some years ago when working for a publishers
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd