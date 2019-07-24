Imperfect photographs by María Tudela

If I had to define in a single word what I am looking for, what I intend or, what I try to transmit with my images, that word would be “provoke”.

With that intention, I make them, each of my photos has a reason. In part, for the same reason I define them as “imperfect” because from the beginning I was more interested in creating photographs expressing and exciting, than in the parameters’ harmony. In most cases, I do not change the composition of my photos, but I complement them with textures, contrasts in tones and blurs for changing intentionality. Sometimes a scene, a moment, a decisive instant fall before me, but sometimes I simply turn a thought into photography.

For me, Photography is not only a means to show the world but a channel with which to feel and understand it. It allows us to express our personal and specific vision we have about him.

Interestingly, I always first capture the colour that later I transform in black and white, let’s say that it is the first manipulation I do to my images. When I give prominence to the human being I never show his face, I do not want the viewer to be distracted in one detail, I want him to contemplate the whole image and I challenge him to read it as a whole, otherwise, my photos would not make sense, nor my job. In most of my work, there is a nostalgic and melancholic touch but, always enough suggestion is present to provoke and open different doors in the mind of each spectator.

But: What is real or fiction in my photos? Maybe the answer can be in another question: Does it matter? I think the important thing is to give life to the image.

Nurse by profession, I discovered photography without intending it and since then I dedicate part of my free time and my life. A few years ago I decided to share my work in social networks which to my surprise, offered me an opportunities range that has allowed me to spread my work.

Photographing is a passion that I live mostly in solitude and intimacy with myself. It allows me to meet every time I press the trigger, but at the same time, lose myself in a creativity and imagination world that I did not know I have. I have not yet discovered if photography is close to me or, it takes me away from the world, that moment in which maybe we all need to get lost. Every day I learn something new about photography and yet I still have the feeling of not knowing anything. [Official Website]