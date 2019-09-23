When responding to the inevitable endeavor of attempting self-definition, I tackled the dimension of gender through the resulting series Identity.

From personally having moments of disengagement with the sensation of womanhood from my body, I shared in the lives of those who were born in bodies not corresponding to their gender. Stepping into the vaults and stances of performed and highlighted experiences of gender, as well as into the felt inner yearnings and determinations of it, I sought out the results of others’ lifelong investments in self-definition. Participating herself as subject in the series, the photographic craft here works as sensuous eld notes about the difficulties and elations of claiming gender against social and genetic frictions.

About Camila Berrio

I am a Colombian photographer based in Berlin. Focusing on immersive documentary photography, I make use of my fixation and skill in composition, as well as my human-oriented interaction with subjects, to make imagery and discuss self-definition in the scopes of gender, ecology, and socio-historical relationships. [Official Website]