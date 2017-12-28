Iceland by Alvaro Tejero

Today it has become a very popular destination, especially in the southern part of the country, and more specifically in the area known as the Golden Circle. It is impossible not to find a river of tourists in the landmarks of the country.

Even in the earliest hours of the summer months, when the sun rises very early, we see an infinity of tripods at strategic points to capture a composition of wonder and perfect light. But if we want to discover all that it offers us, we must travel all over the country. The northern area, something more deserted, offers us a wilder landscape, but also so beatiful.

All the images in this collection are made from the car or from locations very close to it. We must to imagine what we could find if we go beyond and get out from the comfort zone of the car and the tourist areas. What you see is an advance of what you will find if you go further. Unique landscapes, indescribable and overwhelming beauty. It may be frightening to get in the middle of a glacier or an ice cave, but what we will find there will provide us with an indescribable satisfaction.

We must be able to go further, to leave our comfort zone every time we have a challenge in front of us. Let’s grow as photographers and let’s become better people. Located in Córdoba, I have been working in the media for more than 12 years in my city. Four years ago a DSLR camera fell into my hands, and I went from the jpeg to the raw edition of the photographs. A constant training has allowed me to take my photographs one step further. For work and economic reasons I can not travel as much as I would like, but I always keep a couple of weeks by year for a trip that allows me to see new landscapes and show the world that I see through lenses.