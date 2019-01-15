I grew up attending church on Sunday morning and attending motorsports Sunday evening. In an attempt to visualize the emotions and experience of those magical Sunday evenings of my youth I started the project I-57.

Sadly, the speedway of my childhood has gone by the way of a shopping development amongst suburban sprawl. Having found a new place to explore located in Southern Illinois, the I-57 Drag strip closely illustrates the spirit of my childhood motor-head memories.

Racing is a sport that combines man and machine to create action, speed, smell, sounds, and tight competition. The machines are amazingly powerful creations that not only function meticulously but also are personal expressions of the driver. The landscapes of these events are filled with an atmosphere of fire and smoke that reassemble a romance.

This project is my story of that romance between the machines, the drivers, and fans that are both young and old. There is a power within these events that create a level of fear and excitement. It’s an experience that one can feel in the body every time an engine fires up and speeds down the track. The visceral experience of the crowd is felt both emotionally and physically. Some win…some lose…And all in attendance feel the power.

About Paul Elledge

Paul Elledge is a photographer and filmmaker whose clients include major advertising agencies, record companies and corporations. He has been honored with numerous national and international awards for work that is both individual and uncompromising. Paul has photographed such celebrities as AC/DC, Billy Corgan, Jennifer Hudson, Ministry, Willie Nelson, Trent Reznor, Luciano Pavarotti and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few.His work has appeared worldwide in galleries and museums, and has been published in such publications as Audubon, Fast Company, Life, Men’s Health, People, Rolling Stone, Time, and Wired, among others. Paul’s interests outside of image making include vintage motorcycles, all things Italian, music and expressions of creativity. [Official Website]