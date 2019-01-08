The central idea for Hypothesis Project came to me during a theatrical performance, that I had the opportunity to photograph in 2016.

Once the performance started, immediately came to my mind, a memory of part of poem from a Brazilian poet, Carlos Drummond de Andrade. At his poem, Acknowledgment of Love (Reconhecimento do Amor), Drummond says:

“…from the time of the birth,

or but from the instant of conception in a certain month lost in history,

or further away, from that timeless moment in which beings are only hypotheses not formulated

in universal chaos.”

I was always very found of this poem, and this passage in particular. During the show, what I was shooting compulsively, the idea of “consciences to be”, not yet quite existing, did not get out of my mind. I instinctively started to work with forms, light, movement and blur the identity of the performers. I wanted to bring this feelings of struggling to get into existence, agglutinating particles, dissolving elements, the process of production. The process of creates hypothesis.

Apart from the artistic concept of this work, I am also very interested in studying how meaning is created and transmitted into images. This is the main idea of my MFA thesis, that is still ongoing. In this sense, the selection of images, the decision of presenting some of them in color, and the different frame sizes, had this idea in mind. From this perspective, I selected a series that works as a history, frame by frame, adding and changing elements, were that last of them is color.

I always find difficult to explain my life history. It had many changes and Photography happens to be, I hope, the last one. I have a degree in Molecular Biology and at first, thought to be a scientist in the field, but the lack of opportunities for science in Brazil (my country of birth), led me to the biotechnology industry for 20 years.

Photography has been part of my life for 25 years now, and I never stop studying and experimenting with the medium over time. Few years ago, when I felt my career at industry impossible to bear anymore, I decided to engage in a Master of Fine Arts program at Academy of Arts University (what I’m attending remotely), in order to learn how to work as an artist photographer and sharpen my skills with the medium.

Over a year ago, I relocated to Switzerland, to live in Geneva and work to take my artistic career to a next new level.