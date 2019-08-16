I grew up in a family environment where domestic violence is one of the most marked circumstances in my life, the same setback that has made me constantly migrate.

Through photography, I explore these events. I return home to find pending issues, I use fiction to try to understand and assimilate the psychological density of my environment generated by “private violence”.

When the male presence disappears from the home, there is a fracture; The women of my family are slowly unraveling the teachings of submission and machismo that for years were affected, they appropriated their bodies trying to reconfigure their identity and that of the rest of the family. It is transformed into a matriarchal space surrounded by liturgy and Catholic rituals.

The body becomes that territory that allows me to understand the events in which we are involved as members of a clan. I create an accumulation of actions in which the photographic act unties the complexity of the relations between the members of my family, helping me to weave ties and affections in a land plagued by violence and pain.

This process allows me to build a present to find a place in the world as a person and to reflect more deeply on the fury and vulnerability of the human condition and especially the hostile time in which we live.

About Diego Moreno

San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas. Mexico. 1992. He formally started his photography studies in the Chiapas Art Gymnasium in 2012. In 2014, he studied the Diploma in Photonautical and new media, awarded by the World Press Photo association. Graduated from the Seminary of Contemporary Photography 2015 of the Center of the Image and the Center of the Arts of San Agustín, Etla, Oaxaca. He has been awarded several prizes around the world such as: The Ibero-American Photography Award POY LATAM 2019; The International Prize of the image 2019; Young Talent Award Of the fifth African biennial of photography in Ethiopia and The LensCulture Emerging Talent Award 2018.

In 2018, he published his first photo album entitled HUÉSPED and in 2019 his second book IN MY MIND THERE IS NEVER SILENCE by the Mexican publishing house INFRAMUNDO.

Selected in 2017 by Foam Amsterdam as Young Mexican Talent. And in 2016 Named as one of the photographers to follow in the world by The British Journal of Photography in its talent show in London, United Kingdom. He has been awarded the Acquisition Award of the X Puebla de los Ángeles Biennial 2015 in Mexico and the Young Creators Grant of the FONCA in 2015 and 2017.

His work is part of individual and collective exhibitions in Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, India, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Israel, Italy, Spain, Amsterdam, Norway, Greece, Paris, Lithuania, London and the United States. He has also had various publications in different international and national media such as: The Guardian, The British Journal Of Photography, Vogue Italy, Internazionale Magazine, Vice Magazine, LensCulture, Der Greif, Blink Magazine, The sun, BuzzFeed, FutureShoots, Dienach Magazine, Photo World Magazine China, Burn Magazine, The culture Trip, Joia Magazine, PROPA Magazine, Tierra Adentro Magazine, Cuartoscuro among others. [Official Website]