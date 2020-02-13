 
 

AmericaHabitatHorizon by Kip Harris

I moved to the South Shore of Nova Scotia in 2004 and have walked my dogs along the shoreline ever since. There is a special quality of light here. It sinks into your soul and becomes a part of how you view the world. I watch the shore as a flâneur of light.
62710 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

I moved to the South Shore of Nova Scotia in 2004 and have walked my dogs along the shoreline ever since. There is a special quality of light here. It sinks into your soul and becomes a part of how you view the world. I watch the shore as a flâneur of light.

These images are distillations of many days when the wind blew almost everything away except for the transcendent light. They are intentionally minimal. I did not set out to create seascapes. I’m a street photographer by inclination. The shoreline has become the street where I now most frequently wander. This series of seascapes focuses on the horizon. That edge between sky and water. I am playing around with the horizon as the axis that bifurcates the conceptual and realistic, the found and created, the perceived and imagined. The horizon disrupts or fractures the image plane.

TS Eliot, The Hollow Men

Between the idea

And the reality

Between the motion

And the act

Falls the Shadow

Between the conception

And the creation

Between the emotion

And the response

Falls the Shadow

Between the desire

And the spasm

Between the potency

And the existence

Between the essence

And the descent

Falls the Shadow

About Kip Harris

Harris grew up in a small farming community in the Intermountain area of the US. He holds degrees in English literature from Dartmouth College, in humanities from the University of Chicago, and architecture from the University of Utah. He was a principal of FFKR Architects in Salt Lake City for nearly 30 years. A serious photographer since the late 80s, he has exhibited in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe with four solo and over eighty group shows. He has been published in Shots Magazine, The Photo Review, Art Reveal, Smithsonian.com, and a number of on- line photographic sites. He now lives in Nova Scotia in an 1823 cottage overlooking the St. Margaret’s Bay. He and his wife created Company X Puppets (a highly portable puppet, dance, theater group established to present intimate mixed media theater works). [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
All That Glitters by Gary Sheridan
next
William Eggleston: A rebellion of color and banalities

Digital Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/qq3.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA