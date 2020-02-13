 
 

ConceptEuropeAll That Glitters by Gary Sheridan

The All That Glitters series aestheticizes the falling short of the commercialised fantasy. The pursuit of advertised perfection, lifestyles and possessions.
Today the pursuit of money is almost directly linked to the pursuit of happiness. Money can give us freedom and possessions; we may make career decisions based on our socialized view of success. Affording us the possessions, rather than jobs that will make us truly satisfied and happy. Yet the happiness afforded by possessions will only bring short lived moments of pleasure. If we are unfulfilled by our jobs, every week waiting for the Friday feeling, are we really successful or free?

I wanted the series to project the feeling of being trapped in a depressing cycle, equating glittering possessions with happiness but only ever getting short lived satisfaction that will need constant feeding. The Friday feeling will never be enough. The images reference the lyrics from Friday I’m in Love by the Cure.

Friday I’m in Love

Saturday Wait

Sunday Always Comes Too Late

Monday You Can Hold Your Head

Tuesday Stay in Bed

Wednesday Stay in Bed

Thursday Watch the Walls Instead

It’s Friday I’m in Love

About Gary Sheridan

It was whilst studying photography at the University of Wolverhampton in the UK that Gary found his passion for conceptual photography. His work draws on personal experience and his natural inquisitiveness in human behaviour.

He constructs (often building sets in his studio) a series of work from a concept, or he will see images in everyday life that speaks volumes to him. Whichever method of construction he uses, he intends the images to be multi-layered and engage the viewer thoughtfully and aesthetically. His work is vibrant, beautiful and seductive, with a vein of humour that runs through its body, just as life should be, yet life is not always a bed of roses and Gary’s work often breaks down the façade to reveal… [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

