 
 

AsiaB&WStoryHar Ki Pauri, A holy place by Kaushik Dolui

Har Ki Pauri, A holy place - Har Ki Pauri is situated on both sides  of the Ganga river, at the foothills of the Shivalik ranges.

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ENTRY DEADLINE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Har Ki Pauri, A holy place – Har Ki Pauri is situated on both sides  of the Ganga river, at the foothills of the Shivalik ranges.

Har Ki Pauri  of Haridwar is regarded as a holy place for Hindus, hosting important religious events and serving as a gateway to several prominent places of worship. Most significant of the events is the Kumbha Mela, which is celebrated every 12 years in Haridwar. 

Here all images were taken at Har Ki Pauri area, where all religious activities take place round the year. Millions of pilgrims, devotees, small businessmen and tourists congregate in Haridwar to perform ritualistic bathing on the banks of the river Ganga at Har ki Pauri. As I visited every year, I closely observed all the activities of the people and tried to capture the same. Not simply capture the religious activities but I was touched by the daily activities and emotions of the people. Here to lend a timeless impression I projected the images in black and white.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working  and living in Kolkata, I am  graduated and completed  Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University .  In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting,  later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses. I participated  in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

Published/selected  many times in Dodho(7 times), 24 works as editor’s favorite in Nat Geo, Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award 2017 ), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards,  Annualphotoawards, DNG Magazine(Issue no-156), thecrazymind, jaamzin, Photoimaginart, monovisions (interview), Minimalist Photography Awards,  Tagree, Art reveal magazine(interview, Oct 20), , theflyingfruitbowl  edgeofhumanity and  Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category. 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan
next
Photography and the space for male mental health
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape & nature photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO
NEWSLETTER

stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
RELATED STORIES
Photography of Michael Massaia

AmericaB&WConceptPhotography of Michael Massaia

Michael Massaia is a fine art Photographer and Printmaker who has spent the past decade documenting New Jersey life and landscape.
Interview with Francis Meslet; Published in our print edition #08

DnaEuropeInterview with Francis Meslet; Published in our print edition #08

In fact I visit a lot of abandoned places in different sectors: industrial, health, religious, education, entertainment and of course private homes. With "Home" I go closer to the secrets of people. This unique feeling of being passed on the other side of the mirror as an invisible traveler in time. 
Female tenderness by Aleksandra Lekovic

B&WEuropeNudeFemale tenderness by Aleksandra Lekovic

Female tenderness, that wonderful power, which invisible and omnipotent lives in those fragile beings, escapes through them in most varied shapes, and creates and breaks down lives and fates around it
The lost swimmer by Elena Paraskeva

AmericaConceptThe lost swimmer by Elena Paraskeva

The character in the series serves as an allegory for the self-conflicted individual, the one who is lost in doubt and fear and is unable to be who they are meant to be.
RANDOM STORIES
Inside the camera bag of Aga Szydlik

AfricaDnaInside the camera bag of Aga Szydlik

Contents of my bag vary depending on the location, theme and the length of the trip, I always try to pack as light as I can, which basically means that I pack my passport, camera gear and very little of other non-essentials.
Ex-Voto by Alys Tomlinson

B&WEuropeStoryEx-Voto by Alys Tomlinson

A handwritten note neatly folded and hidden in the crevice of a rock, a passport photograph placed under a stone, ribbon carefully wrapped around piles of twigs. These are all offerings of religious devotion, known as ‘Ex-Votos’ and found at Christian pilgrimage sites worldwide.
Parcela M11 by Marcin Walko

B&WEuropeStoryParcela M11 by Marcin Walko

On July 12, 1995, in the face of the UN's refusal to evacuate the civilian population, General MladiÊ ordered the separation of all men and boys aged between 15 and 77, and organized the deportation of women and children from the PotoËari area, previously prepared buses that deported them within 30 hours. in safe areas.
African tribes ; Mursi People by Svetlin Yosifov

B&WEuropeStoryAfrican tribes ; Mursi People by Svetlin Yosifov

The African tribe of Mursi people is isolated in Omo valley - South Ethiopia near the border with Sudan. They are one of the most fascinating tribes in Africa with their lives being a combination of brutal reality and amazing beauty.
Dancing with the light by Sonja Hesslow

ConceptEuropeDancing with the light by Sonja Hesslow

In my pictures it is really important with a name because they are so surrealistic.
Dulcis Domus by Mirna Pavlovic

CityEuropeDulcis Domus by Mirna Pavlovic

Dulcis Domus is an ongoing project that documents the many abandoned villas, palaces and castles found across the urban and rural areas of Europe. Theirs is a different reality than our own.
Fine Art : Plastic portraits by Marina Lauar

AmericaConceptFine Art : Plastic portraits by Marina Lauar

Fine Art Photography is a fertile field that allows the cultivation of reflections and dialogues, so I chose it as language, to be the home of my yearnings.
Street Photography by Paul-Olivier Doury

CityStreet Photography by Paul-Olivier Doury

Paul-Olivier Doury is a French photographer born in 1964 in Bourges, who’s been working for advertising agencies for 30 years in Paris. Beside his professional work he developped a personnal approach on photography through a first research on the movement with images taken in Japan and NYC.
Coastline by Tomasz Lazar

B&WEuropeStoryCoastline by Tomasz Lazar

Polish coastline has a length of about 500 km. On it there are several sandy beaches, cliffs, fishing villages and bathing. One of the most interesting places are Kaszuby.
FEATURED STORIES
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryBlessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedNorth Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
Marine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMarine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

The idea for the series ‘Marine Species’ started with my fascination for the sea, water and everything that lives in it. In this series I want to give the viewer a different look at a variety off sea life, that has been portrayed in a very aesthetic way, minimalistic, where the focus is on the subject, with a playful link incorporated in it.
Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedMadonna litta by Peyman Naderi

The collection is a tribute to the famous cellist Jacqueline du Pré, a famous British musician who died at a young age. In this series, I have tried not to see the female face at first, so that the viewer's perception remains without judgment, and when she begins to see the rest of the photographic works, she realizes the feelings of this dominant musician.
Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

AmericaCityFeaturedMea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

Alexandra Buxbaum’s work has focused on documenting the human experience of various people and cultures living in disparate urban environments around the world.
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

By dusk, the streets of this endless seeming city are being roamed by 'suits'. Its a known, yet overlooked phenomenon. Hungry for bowls of ramen, raw tuna, cold sake out of cans and women, they're being delivered by red taxis to amusement miles in Shinjuku,
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

I love street and travel photography but my big passion is macro photography. I am spending all the time i have in nature, capturing the amazing macro world.
New York City² by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedNew York City² by Rokas Jankus

A lot of the people seemed somehow lost to me, either geographically, mentally or even physically. It’s that second before they recognise you, taking the picture, somehow giving you an intimate moment with a person you never gonna see again in your life.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
21
Days
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd