Har Ki Pauri, A holy place – Har Ki Pauri is situated on both sides of the Ganga river, at the foothills of the Shivalik ranges.

Har Ki Pauri of Haridwar is regarded as a holy place for Hindus, hosting important religious events and serving as a gateway to several prominent places of worship. Most significant of the events is the Kumbha Mela, which is celebrated every 12 years in Haridwar.

Here all images were taken at Har Ki Pauri area, where all religious activities take place round the year. Millions of pilgrims, devotees, small businessmen and tourists congregate in Haridwar to perform ritualistic bathing on the banks of the river Ganga at Har ki Pauri. As I visited every year, I closely observed all the activities of the people and tried to capture the same. Not simply capture the religious activities but I was touched by the daily activities and emotions of the people. Here to lend a timeless impression I projected the images in black and white.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working and living in Kolkata, I am graduated and completed Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University . In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting, later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses. I participated in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

