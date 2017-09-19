Grey Vista by D.P. Mahardika

This work was taken during the eruption of Merapi in 2010.

Seismic activity around the volcano increased from mid-September onwards, culminating in repeated outbursts of lava and ashes.

Large eruption columns formed, causing numerous pyroclastic flows down the heavily populated slopes of the volcano. Merapi’s eruption was said by authorities to be the largest since the 1870s. My photographs document around disruption and displacement through volcanic aftermath.

About D.P. Mahardika

Born on August 17th 1987. D.P. Mahardika is an independent and assignment photographer based in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, working in several fields of photography. He got his firs own camera in 2005 whilst studying visual journalism. Much later his photographic education spanned in Yogyakarta following his passion of fine art photography. [Official Website]