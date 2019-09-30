 
 

Giro di Bitta – Youth on cargo ship by Gianluca Micheletti

Story about young people who chose careers as officers in the merchant navy. (It is said in jargon "giro di bitta” the eye formed by the upper stripe which indicates the rank of officer on the uniforms).
67313 min

On board a cargo ship, life is not easy, you work 7 days a week on shifts, staying at sea for months away from your family, forcibly living with the crew and without great entertainment. A challenging journey faced with determination.

They are Daniele, 22 years old, third deck officer; Gianluca, 25, who started as a wiper on cruise ships and is now an engine cadet; Giovanni and Elisabetta, both 20 years old, deck cadets and Michele, 29 years old, the second deck officer who spends an hour a day studying to become a first officer. As a passenger there was Riccardo, a young student passionate about the sea, who came aboard to live the experience and decide if his future will be in the merchant navy.

About Gianluca Micheletti

Gianluca Micheletti is a professional photographer based in Italy. He studied at the Italian Institute of Photography in Milan and is currently engaged in still life photography, corporate photography and reportage. Fascinated by existential dynamics, he develops personal projects in re- search and conceptual photography. [Official Website]

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Our Island by Natalya Vanina

