Forests are the green lungs of this earth, worldwide they are threatened today by humans but also preserved and cared for. In this series, changes in a small forest area where forestry work took place were documented over a longer period of time.
Forests are the green lungs of this earth, worldwide they are threatened today by humans but also preserved and cared for.

In this series, changes in a small forest area where forestry work took place were documented over a longer period of time. Man and nature interact with each other, but only change and the power of nature are constant. The pictures were taken between 2017 and 2019 in a small forest section called Stäffele 1/2, which is part of the Rutesheimer Forest in Germany.

About Joachim Michael Feigl  

Joachim Michael Feigl is a German photographer and psychologist. His long-term and often international photography projects are photographed in analogue medium format, but also digitally. The main focus of the photographic work is on the behavior and experience of people and their impact on the environment. Photos were shown in individual and group exhibitions in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. [Official Website]

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

