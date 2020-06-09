The year is 2020 and this marks a historical event worldwide. I’m calling this the year of COVID, which impacted us on a global scale.

This gave birth to my “Scent” series. Since everyone was subject to be on mandatory quarantined, I was going crazy being stuck at home. So my wife and I created a series of flowers on a black backdrop. This gave birth to my series called “Scent” which came out to be pretty amazing. I named the base of the flower on what it reminds me of. This series also took me out of my comfort zone, and push the limits when it came down to photography. The is no innovation and creativity without failure. Out of limitations gives birth to creativity. That’s why boredom has an important function because pushing through it can unleash your most inner creativity.

About Isaac Alvarez

Isaac Alvarez is a commercial photographer, director, and artist based in Los Angeles, California. Isaac is well known for his dramatic portraits that resonate emotions while giving the viewer a powerful insight into the lives of his subjects. His work is a reflection of contemporary/cinematic. While his images are often on the edge of any situation, photographing the situation is not nearly as interesting as photographing the edges of human emotions.

Isaac Alvarez has been a professional photographer for many years. He studied photography early on at the “Art Institute of Los Angeles” located in Santa Monica, CA. He then worked at a studio located in Monrovia, CA assisting a well-known furniture photographer. Soon after, he was applying and expanding on what he learned in projects from upcoming models, artists, and agencies. Concept projects have taken him from the streets of midtown Los Angeles to colorful sites at Santa Monica and the sun-drenched beaches of California’s coast. Isaac’s love of photographing people has lead him to work with some of the top public relations firms in Beverly Hills.

Isaac Alvarez views the art of photography as a subtractive process, a distilling of reality into a personal vision. As such he often uses the tools of modern photography – different film stocks, filters, digital enhancement – to try to capture in an image the emotions he felt at the moment he tripped the camera’s shutter.

Working in a wide variety of areas, Isaac specializes in portrait and commercial photography with a touch of fashion and editorial. Isaac’s photographs have appeared in various media including magazines, posters, commercials, billboards, catalogs, and advertising materials. [Official Website]