Five minutes with Sean Archer

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

My real name is Stanislav Puchkovsky, I live in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Graduated from Architectural Academy, worked in advertising and broadcast design.

How did you get interested in photography?

I bought my first camera (Lumix G3) in 2012 and it was just for fun. I thought it was good for for travel and family shots. But soon I become curious about portraits and tried to make some. Then I discovered photosites like 500px and photosight.ru and my first reaction was “Wow! Unbelievable!” It was a challenge.

Do you artist/photographer inspired your art?

It was not somebody in particular. I was inspired by pictures. Some great shots from one photographer, some from other, I collected a lot. Hundreds of photos to be inspired.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

It’s pretty easy. I use natural light only. I do a lot of shots, hundreds from single session. Then I choose the very best of it, maybe three, maybe five to work with.

Nadya6-4sm

Describe your ideal photographic situation

Sunny day) That’s all I need.

How much preparation do you put into taking a photograph?

No preparation at all. It’s always an improvisation.

What quick advice do you have for someone who wants to improve his or her photography skills?

Don’t waste any opportuninty to shoot a new face or a new place. Don’t wait for perfect models or weather. It’s always an experience. Don’t wait for a better camera or lense. Sqeeze everything from what you got.

Christy21

From time to time many photographers find themselves in a creative rut or uninspired to shoot. Does this ever happen to you and if so how do you overcome these phases?

No, it was never happened to me. It’s always a pleasure and joy. Maybe, I’m still at beginner’s phase)

What future plans do you have? What projects would you like to accomplish?

A few months ago I began career of professional photographer. Now my passion for photography brings me some money and it’s great. When hobby turns into a job, what could be better? ) [dodho magazine]

Nadya2014sm

SvetaV-2sm Sveta5-3sm Nadya6-21sm

ChristinaVsm

