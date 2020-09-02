Following latest information issued by the Federal Council, Images Vevey is thrilled to announce that the 2020 edition of its visual arts biennial will take place from 5th to 27th September, pending how the current health situation evolves on an international scale.

For the theme of this edition, “Unexpected. Le hasard des choses”, Festival Images Vevey will present near fifty astounding photographic installations, outdoors in the streets, on buildings and in Vevey’s parks, as well as indoors in the town’s museums and in uncommon places.The format of this 2020 edition will take the unusual circumstances during the preparatory phase into account and will depend on how the current health situation evolves. The stakes are high, as producing this edition involves unprecedented logistical and financial challenges. Health and safety guidelines will be constantly updated in line with official directives and followed during all preparation work and throughout the Festival. A safety concept under the banner “Touch with your eyes” has been created by the team to encourage visitors to respect health and safety guidelines throughout their visit.

For three weeks, over twenty monumental outdoor installations will be accessible free of charge. The format of this event allows visitors to wander around at their leisure and plan their visit to avoid peak hours. Access to indoor displays will be regulated to ensure everyone benefits from a smooth, safe and comfortable visit.

Festival Images has a new look: a 2020 poster designed by Balmer Hählen. The 2020 poster recalls the first editions of Festival Images Vevey which focused on the eye. Evoking the iris of an eye, the swift movement of a shutter, or the sun on the horizon, this new dynamic design is an elegant introduction to the main features of this unique event: Images Vevey favours the outdoors, pushes boundaries in photography and sharpens our gaze.

Based in Lausanne (Switzerland), Balmer Hählen studio is internationally recognized for its graphic creations. Their posters have won numerous awards in Switzerland and abroad. In 2019, they created the visual identity of La Fête des Vignerons in Vevey.

Fondation Vevey ville d’images

5 – 27 September, 2020

Chemin du Verger 10

1800 Vevey

www.images.ch