 
 

EuropeStoryCulture of confrontation by Maxim Dondyuk

Culture of confrontation speaks to the turning point in the history of Ukraine, that touched the whole world, the Ukrainian revolution of 2013-14.
7216 min

Culture of confrontation speaks to the turning point in the history of Ukraine, that touched the whole world, the Ukrainian revolution of 2013-14.

It started as a completely peaceful demonstration on Kyiv’s Independence Square (in Ukrainian ‘Maidan Nezalezhnosti’) against the decision of the former President of Ukraine to suspend an integration deal with the European Union. The events that supposed to be over in a day, turned into a three months of bloody clashes, tears, Molotov cocktails, burning car tires and deaths.

On the Maidan, at some point, the emotions for me took on an abstract, or universal character. The battles on the streets appeared almost unreal, as though occurring in some medieval fable or legend. Visually my photos broke away from the specific context that this was all happening in Ukraine, in my hometown. What I tried to capture was the more abstract, universal conflict that was playing out, between light and shadow, between the thick black smoke and whiteness of the February snow, and in some sense between good and evil, though it was often impossible to tell which side was which.

From the beginning the revolution felt like a performance, with scenes of carnage interweaving with incredible beauty. In the process the line between reality and fiction sometimes became blurred. I would forget the place, time and the cause of what was happening, and felt transported to some phantasmagoric place that resembled the awful battles of past wars. In that sense, what happened on the Maidan became a symbol to me of opposites colliding.

The title Culture of confrontation shouldn’t be taken too literally. Everything that happened in Ukraine, beginning with the Maidan, is a confrontation of two different cultures. One culture tried to cling to old times, old ways of living. They were nostalgic for a past that meant a lot to them, to their parents and grandparents. Yet there was another culture that felt completely differently. They looked ahead to forging something new, a different country. By the word ‘culture’, I mean worldview, a term that encompasses a state of mind. On the Maidan there wasn’t merely a clash of two different generations. There were two layers of culture colliding on the territory of a single country. This confrontation is eternal. It transcends Ukraine, and it definitely transcends that city square where the revolution took place in the winter of 2013-2014.

About Maxim Dondyuk

Maxim Dondyuk is a research-based artist working with photography, text, video and sound. His first projects were made out of a long-term immersion into the social and historical reality of his country. Among the issues Maxim raised were the problem of tuberculosis in Ukraine; the military upbringing of children in the secret camp in the Crimea Mountains; the Ukrainian revolution. The project “Culture of Confrontation” became a turning point in Maxim’s artistic work. He moved away from classical documentary narrative form and rather plunged into emotions, reflection, and more universal terms. The subsequent projects become the author’s experimentation with themes, meanings and forms.

Starting from 2016 Maxim works on a long-term photographic research project “Untitled Project”, where he starts combining his photographs with archival materials found in the Chernobyl restricted areas. Working as a photographer and some kind of an archeologist, Maxim puts together the images of Past and Present. Landscapes of the territories devastated by nuclear energy, intertwined with the found films and photographs, which show people, who inhabited these territories, in their everyday life.

Maxim has been widely awarded and nominated for numerous international recognitions including International Photographer of the Year in Lucie Awards, finalist of the Prix Pictet Photography Prize, a Magnum Photos competition ‘30 under 30’ for emerging documentary photographers, finalist of the W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography. His works have been exhibited internationally, at the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris, Somerset House in London, MAXXI National Museum of XXI Century Arts in Rome, International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva, the Biennale of Photography in Bogota in Colombia, among others. He also was awarded an artist residency Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris. Maxim’s works are held in private and museum collections, including the National Museum of Photography in Colombia, the Benaki Museum in Greece, the National Museum of The History of Ukraine in WWII. [Official Website]

Culture of Confrontation Book

Limited Edition Signed Print

Self-publish in 2019

Hardcover with cloth spine

Supplemented with a map and timeline

292 pages, 18×24 cm, text in English

Special edition: Book signed and numbered (500 books printed in total)

with limited edition signed print 23×16 cm (100 copies in total)

Price: 200 euro + shipping

MORE INFO



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Resilience in the creative process: how can we feed it?
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Dodho.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape & nature photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO
TRENDING STORIES

DodhersTANYA AKKARIRobert Frank: The hidden face of the American dream

3 min 1787
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/red9.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

3 min 1179
New York City² by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedNew York City² by Rokas Jankus

3 min 1056
Thuis by Susanne Middelberg

EuropeFeaturedNudeShotThuis by Susanne Middelberg

4 min 1807
Artistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeArtistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

3 min 1652
Looking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedLooking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

35 min 1366
LATEST STORIES
X
Contact Us
How can we help? What's on your mind? you can use the form below and we will reply by email as soon as possible.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com | Advertising: advertising@dodho.com | Submission: submission@dodho.com | Management: management@dodho.com
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We never share your data with 3rd parties. Your details will be held securely, we won't share them with anyone else and of course you may unsubscribe at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here
We’d love to
SUBMISSION
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.