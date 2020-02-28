 
 

Ethiopia is a nation in strong development and renewal but 83% of the population, especially in the south, live in rural areas and in the Omo Valley there are about 15 tribes at risk of extinction
The Hamer tribe is the most numerous and women, despite having vital roles, must submit to the will of the chief of the tribe and to deep-rooted traditions and as in other tribes, they are discriminated against, subject to abuse and violence. Ancestral rites lead to skin stripping, to wearing leather rings when contracting marriage or to undergo whipping to be interesting in the eyes of the man who will have to decide who to marry. They use to color their hair by intertwining it with ocher-colored powder, animal fat, they wear skins and jewels of various colors and features, bells at the ankles and a large ring covered with leather as a sign of loyalty to her husband. They live half-naked even though now women have discovered the bra and show it off with pride.

They are strong and courageous every day they move from the villages to refuel water from wells sometimes kilometers away from their settlement, collect wood, go to the market and give birth many children to strengthen their role within the community. I made this report because Ethiopia, known as the “cradle of mankind”, has a great challenge in front of it that of female emancipation which, if started, will lead to a propulsive turn for the whole society, this is my wish.

About Adriana Miani

Born in Rome where he lives and works, he takes part in numerous workshops, for professional growth, alongside famous photographers. He has participated in numerous competitions obtaining important awards: Cosmos Arles 2018, Casio national competition, Ciclamente competition 1st absolute prize organized by the Municipality of Florence, Dotart competition – Trieste Airport exhibition, Winning scholarship and master of creative photography at the Roman School of Photography, Honorable Mentions in international and national competitions. She has experience in reportage social. For some years now, has been telling through numerous stories, social difficulties why with information correct she would hope to make feel their cry of help in the world.



