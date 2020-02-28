In my work “Color Moods” I try to create dreamlike atmospheres, sometimes abstract and surreal, my vision of everyday scenes of the world around me or places I travel to.

I try to seek the interaction of the viewer with these images and that they can see a different vision of the world around them, my particular vision, or that their imagination goes into them and they can, for an instant, dream of a different reality.

My name is Gus, I was born in a small village in the north of Spain but now I live in the Balearic Islands. Since I was very young, photography and art have always attracted me, I grew up seeing and reading books and works of great artists, Cartier-Bresson, Adams, magnificent impressionist painters, Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir. I guess my lack of skill with painting is what has led me to do my work as I present it today, careful editions of my photographs, always trying to do it with a very personal style, where I want the viewer to interact with them.

I usually work with my own images and combine two or three of them. Sometimes I create resources with brushes, textures or actions. In most of my works I include people because I consider the human being to be a fundamental part of the environment in which we live. My creative editions are the fruit of what goes through my mind, I like to define myself as a “dream catcher”, just as with photography time stops, that moment is kept forever, I try to transmit what goes through my mind and capture it, “catch that dream or illusion” forever. Until mid 2018 I didn’t show my work online, I only did it for myself and for some friends who saw it, it was then, encouraged by some of them when, in mid 2018, I took the decision to participate in an online gallery and show my work. [Official Website]