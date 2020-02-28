 
 

ConceptEuropeColor Moods by Gus

In my work "Color Moods" I try to create dreamlike atmospheres, sometimes abstract and surreal, my vision of everyday scenes of the world around me or places I travel to.
I try to seek the interaction of the viewer with these images and that they can see a different vision of the world around them, my particular vision, or that their imagination goes into them and they can, for an instant, dream of a different reality.

I try to seek the interaction of the viewer with these images and that they can see a different vision of the world around them, my particular vision, or that their imagination goes into them and they can, for an instant, dream of a different reality. 

My name is Gus, I was born in a small village in the north of Spain but now I live in the Balearic Islands. Since I was very young, photography and art have always attracted me, I grew up seeing and reading books and works of great artists, Cartier-Bresson, Adams, magnificent impressionist painters, Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir. I guess my lack of skill with painting is what has led me to do my work as I present it today, careful editions of my photographs, always trying to do it with a very personal style, where I want the viewer to interact with them. 

I usually work with my own images and combine two or three of them. Sometimes I create resources with brushes, textures or actions. In most of my works I include people because I consider the human being to be a fundamental part of the environment in which we live. My creative editions are the fruit of what goes through my mind, I like to define myself as a “dream catcher”, just as with photography time stops, that moment is kept forever, I try to transmit what goes through my mind and capture it, “catch that dream or illusion” forever. Until mid 2018 I didn’t show my work online, I only did it for myself and for some friends who saw it, it was then, encouraged by some of them when, in mid 2018, I took the decision to participate in an online gallery and show my work. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

