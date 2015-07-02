Erotic photography by Radoslaw Pujan

Radoslaw Pujan – Born and raised in Poland. I have done IT studies on Poznan’s polytechnique. Meantime of my professional work I have started taking pictures in free time.

First landscapes, then portraits of friends, strangers. Studied art and photography by myself and analysed and watched world’s beauty in its different forms.

In that time I have moved to Krakow and that was when I have changed my way of looking on photography. I have started using old/film techniques. Since that moment I started looking on photography and process of making photo from very different perspective. Before it was only taking pictures, later it has evolved to making photos.

Now I am 37 and I am working and living between Poland, France and Belgium, creating histories and capturing beauties of our world. Lot of projects to finalize that are in my head…however not always a time to commit.