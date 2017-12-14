Emma Sywyj ; Photography

Emma Sywyj has been an artist for 14 years, 4 of those years she was based in London whilst studying photography at the Camberwell College of Arts at the UAL.

From there she received a BA Honours in photography and a Foundation Diploma in Art & Design.

She has exhibited her artwork internationally in the US in New York, LA & San Francisco and Athens in Greece and Budapest in Hungary. She has also exhibited nationally in the UK and London several times, where she currently lives and works. She has also been published in several independent art magazines in the UK. [Official Website]

La Dolce Fa Niente

This is a medium format photograph from a series that was created whilst I was traveling in Italy called ‘La Dolce Fa Niente’. I got to know my family’s roots whilst I was there and explored Italian culture. The trip culminated in me visiting my family in a small village outside of Naples called Miranda in the countryside. I also visited and photographed Rome. The title of the series translates to ‘The Sweetness of Doing Nothing’, this is a phrase in Italian life that exemplifies life and in particular country life in Italy to me.

Malaysia

This series was created during my travels in Malaysia whilst I was visiting my family. This was my first time in Asia and Malaysia and the first time I met my family. During my time there I had to adjust to the language, the tropical weather and ate so much new cuisine that really broadened my knowledge of South East Asian food and culture. Being there stimulated all my senses and I was there for a month and a half. By the end of my travels there I became closer to my family and went from feeling like an outsider to something closer like that of a local. This photographic series marks my journey from foreigner to something more close to native and how I grew closer to my grandparents and their home, which eventually became my home.

China

This photograph is part of a fine art photography series called ‘China’ that was created during my travels in China. My Dad’s family live and are Malaysian but several generations before me they are are originally from China. I became interested in Chinese contemporary art and culture and travelled out there for a month and a half. I learnt a lot about Chinese art and cuisine and connected with my family’s roots. I spent time in Beijing, Nanjing and went out into the countryside. I got to experience city life and spent time in an ancient inn in the countryside. This photographic series marks my journey of outsider to insider, I photographed subjects I connected with or things that stood out to me.