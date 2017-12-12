Boat Hull by Michele Dragonetti

I find particular interest in the contrast between the abstract patterns of the structural and painted lines and colors of the hulls, and the evidence of their weather and age, which together create a unique interplay of textures.

By focusing my compositions on the triangular patterns of the hulls in a square format, I am able to highlight the essential geometry of the images. Photos in the ongoing series transform often humble vessels into abstract portraits, revealing their individual identity and experience and celebrating their imperfect appeal.

I have also expanded the series beyond domestic locales as I seek out what is both culturally unique and what is universal, with images thus far from Portugal, Spain, England, Cuba, and Argentina. Michele Dragonetti is from New York City and currently lives and works in both Amagansett, NY and Manhattan.[Official Website]