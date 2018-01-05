Egg- A Day in winter by Abhijit Bose

When I got a call from my friend that he was going to meet me and would take me to his village, I was thrilled. And he took me to Egg, a small village near Bregenz, Austria.

Though we went through a cold shivering evening of February, I fell in love with Egg. So, I decided to spend a day for an experience of a village stay in Europe. Egg in Austrian means “Corner of a river”, as I was explained. In winter, the life of Egg is so vibrant, I felt myself rejuvenated. It was an amazing experience to see how small children go to school in the morning defying snow or the truckers deliver as promised. The church is full of snow and the cemetery resembled Sound of Silence. Somewhere through the snow, you see a light in a room- surely someone woke up to start the day! Before it becomes almost black & white, a few colors are left here and there. With hardly any people on the road, Egg opened its beauty in winter and while saying Good Bye on the next day, I could feel that my eyes were becoming teary.