B&W | Portrait | Southern Europe  | 746 Views

Early Portraits by Dimitris Mytas

Early Portraits | Dimitris Mytas

This series of portraits comes from the period of my early involvement with the photographic medium.

The use of photographic film for several years has provided an internal discipline on the rhythm of its strict nature.

The material itself had led me to an abstract style of form and simplicity in the depiction of human portraiture, features that still characterise me.At that time I focused on an anthropocentric-psychological approach: “Faces, masks, pliable, variables as the labyrinthine combination of all possible beings of the human soul”.Nowadays, I look at these photographic faces and what I clearly read in their gaze is pure time. [Official Website]

