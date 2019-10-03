 
 

EuropeStoryDougs Cabin by Karianne Bueno

For over forty-five years, Doug has been living in the desolate rain forest of Vancouver Island, Canada. I met him on his campsite in 2010, and he has been in my thoughts ever since.
70411 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

For over forty-five years, Doug has been living in the desolate rain forest of Vancouver Island, Canada. I met him on his campsite in 2010, and he has been in my thoughts ever since.

What is it like to live on the far-flung edges of the world? How do you survive in a forest full of wild animals, without the faintest trace of a cell-phone connection? I have always dreamed about a life away from society, but would I dare to actually live it?

When I visited Doug with my camera two years later it seemed his sole interest was to talk about the history of his forest. There had been close communities here: first, a group of pioneers, and later a military radar station, where Doug used to work as a carpenter. Their remains were scattered across his campsite – every day utensils, and even entire buildings. Doug had plans. He would build a hostel; his site was to be an open-air museum, a monument for forgotten times. But the forest permeates everything, and the rains pulverise wood and paper. For Doug, it is a losing battle.

To better understand Doug, I immersed myself in the history so dear to him. Over the following years, tangled up in the forest’s past myself, I began to wonder: do we actually have control over our lives? Are our choices made as consciously as we like to imagine? Or are we bound by fate? What remains after we are gone? 

Doug’s Cabin has become a mosaic-like book, a labyrinth of stories across multiple layers of time and reality. Its photographs, diary fragments, drawings and found footage carefully peel off the fragments of Doug’s life and his past, and above all, show the forest in all its elusiveness.

Doug’s Cabin is published in April 2019 by The Eriskay Connection.

Artist Statement

I am a storyteller, using both photographs and words. My work focusses on our ambivalent relationship with (wild) nature; always balancing fact and fiction, and the universal and the private. I am very much drawn to a life outside society but at the same time loneliness is the thing that most frightens me. I work slowly and use my time to delve into my subjects, read and write about them, and their theoretical ‘entourage’ – their specific past, the way time manifests itself in their off-grid realities, or what it actually feels like to live that other life. I thoroughly edit my photographs into multi-layered stories. The projects usually end up becoming photo books. The book is a medium that recalls a form of quiet intimacy that I find should be a part of the work. 

I am currently working on another long-term project about my cousin, who is a part time shepherd and horse whisperer to-be. She lives in a bus. [Official Website]

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno

Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno
Dougs Cabin | Karianne Bueno



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with Dušan Kochol, founder and director of OFF Bratislava
next
Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA